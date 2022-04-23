Joy for twins who got As from different schools

Twins Owen Mwangi Toyota and Ian Mwai. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Twin brothers who sat the 2021 KCSE exam scored an A plain and an A– respectively.

Ian Mwai Toyota from Kakamega High School scored an A plain of 87.08 points to emerge as the top six candidate nationally while his brother Owen Mwangi Toyota scored an A- (minus) at Butula Boys High School.

The 17-year-old set come from a polygamous family of 11 children and were educated by the Bungoma County Government Scholarship.

“We both went to Malakisi ACK primary school and scored 400 and 380 marks respectively. We wanted to join the same school but the marks we got separated us. We are happy that both of us will now join the same university,” said Ian yesterday.

Ian was position one and Owen position two in their primary school KCPE results. Ian who spoke to The Standard on Sunday at Kakamega School after receiving his results added that he wants to pursue a degree in Medicine at Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology (Jkuat) while Owen wants to study Nursing in the same institution.

“I knew I will get an A – (minus) and not among the top ten candidates nationally. We were in church in Khwisero attending a youth’s conference when we received the results. I received many congratulatory phones calls. I give glory to God for the good results,” said Ian.

He added: “Covid-19 was a blessing to us as we got the opportunity to sit together at home and revise. At the time Covid-19 struck, both of us were not doing well and when we were at home during the long holiday, we pushed ourselves beyond the limit.”

Owen concurred with his brother Ian that indeed the Covid-19 induced school break helped them put their studies in order. According to Owen, they have been working as a team, saying the secret to posting the good results is the fear of God and willingness to learn.

“I am happy to be associated with my brother Ian, he has been my source of inspiration and together, we have made the ‘Toyota’ family proud,” said Owen.

He added: “I will join Jkuat to pursue a degree in Nursing since I want to save lives. I want to give back to the community that has supported us.”

Share this story