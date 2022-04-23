× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Joy for twins who got As from different schools

EDUCATION
By Nathan Ochunge | Apr 23rd 2022 | 2 min read
Twins Owen Mwangi Toyota and Ian Mwai. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Twin brothers who sat the 2021 KCSE exam scored an A plain and an A–  respectively.

Ian Mwai Toyota from Kakamega High School scored an A plain of 87.08 points to emerge as the top six candidate nationally while his brother Owen Mwangi Toyota scored an A- (minus) at Butula Boys High School.

The 17-year-old set come from a polygamous family of 11 children and were educated by the Bungoma County Government Scholarship.

“We both went to Malakisi ACK primary school and scored 400 and 380 marks respectively. We wanted to join the same school but the marks we got separated us. We are happy that both of us will now join the same university,” said Ian yesterday.

KEEP READING

Ian was position one and Owen position two in their primary school KCPE results. Ian who spoke to The Standard on Sunday at Kakamega School after receiving his results added that he wants to pursue a degree in Medicine at Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology (Jkuat) while Owen wants to study Nursing in the same institution.

“I knew I will get an A – (minus) and not among the top ten candidates nationally. We were in church in Khwisero attending a youth’s conference when we received the results. I received many congratulatory phones calls. I give glory to God for the good results,” said Ian.

He added: “Covid-19 was a blessing to us as we got the opportunity to sit together at home and revise. At the time Covid-19 struck, both of us were not doing well and when we were at home during the long holiday, we pushed ourselves beyond the limit.”

Owen concurred with his brother Ian that indeed the Covid-19 induced school break helped them put their studies in order. According to Owen, they have been working as a team, saying the secret to posting the good results is the fear of God and willingness to learn.

“I am happy to be associated with my brother Ian, he has been my source of inspiration and together, we have made the ‘Toyota’ family proud,” said Owen.

He added: “I will join Jkuat to pursue a degree in Nursing since I want to save lives. I want to give back to the community that has supported us.”

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Girl battling gastritis scores A-, wants to study law
She is thankful to God for granting her the strength to keep going even when she felt like quitting.
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa

MOST READ

Images of Sudan's Bashir in hospital draw anger on social media
Images of Sudan's Bashir in hospital draw anger on social media

WORLD

By Reuters

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Girl battling gastritis scores A-, wants to study law

By Sharon Owino | 42 minutes ago

Girl battling gastritis scores A-, wants to study law
The return of Mang'u High School to the top

By Betty Njeru | 4 hours ago

The return of Mang'u High School to the top
From 113 KCPE marks to B plain: List of most improved students

By Fred Kagonye | 5 hours ago

From 113 KCPE marks to B plain: List of most improved students
PHOTOS: Best performing 2021 KCSE candidates

By Too Jared | 5 hours ago

PHOTOS: Best performing 2021 KCSE candidates

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC