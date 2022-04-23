Girl battling gastritis scores A-, wants to study law

Kere Shirley Adhiambo. She scored an A- of 74 points at Kenya High. [File, Standard]

Despite her battle with gastritis, Kere Shirley Adhiambo of Kenya High managed to score an A- of 74 points.

She has been battling the illness since 2017.

Her mother Ms Rosalinda Barasa said Adhiambo has always been a sharp girl since primary school but that changed after her diagnosis five years ago.

"Her grades began to slowly deteriorate and that got me worried to the point I had to hire a private tutor to help with her studies," recalls Ms Barasa.

She has had a tumultuous secondary school life as when the condition worsened she sometimes stayed out of school even for a month.

Ms Barasa said her friends, the school matron helped Adhiambo stay focused even when the health condition took a toll on her.

"My best friend would help me catch up on schoolwork whenever I missed lessons to go for medical checkups," said Adhiambo adding that she provided the much-needed support throughout her school life.

Adhiambo said she didn't expect to perform well saying the results took her by surprise.

"I was in theatre for a minor operation when the results were released. When I got out I was a bit tired and dizzy only to learn of my great performance," she said.

She dreams of joining the University of Nairobi to pursue a law degree.

"My dream is to one day become a great lawyer and help fight the injustices happening in our country," she said.

She is thankful to God for granting her the strength to keep going even when she felt like quitting.

