× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Magoha: No success cards bearing politicians’ names, images

EDUCATION
By Edward Kosut | January 9th 2022

CS George Magoha says leaders have developed a bad culture of conveying best wishes to candidates using political materials. [File, Standard]

Education CS George Magoha has warned schools against allowing success cards bearing politicians names or photos.

The CS said leaders had developed a bad culture of conveying best wishes to candidates using political materials.

Prof Magoha spoke after commissioning a tuition block at Kapsabet Boys in Nandi, and urged school heads to destroy such success cards. “These are God’s children, and they belong to Kenya. I don’t say this to despise any politician.”

Form Four and Class Eight candidates will sit national exams in March.

KEEP READING

“You don’t need my face if I am wishing success. If you are in Form Four, they will get you early enough after you have finished exams and then they can give you as many success cards as they want. For now, you’re my children,” he said.

The culture of sending success cards for candidates during national examinations is popular and happens just before or during examinations.

The culture of sending success cards is popular and happens just before or during examinations. [Samson Wire, Standard]

In the run-up to 2017 General Election, various political leaders circulated success cards bearing their photographs and slogans to schools.

In 2016, then Education CS Fred Matiang’i directed that mock examinations, whose papers bore Siaya Governor Cornell Rasanga’s portraits, be cancelled. He also interdicted the county director of education and six sub-county directors, and dissolved the Siaya County education board.

In 2018, some leaders in Nairobi circulated cards bearing their photos and best wishes messages to candidates.

However, in the recent past, due to stringent rules to guard against exams irregularities, most boarding school heads collect success cards meant for the candidates, taking advantage of the new national examinations instructions and guidelines issued by the government, which bar candidates from communicating with outsiders during examination period.

They also do this to guard against practices that might lead to exam irregularities, cancellation of results or deregistration of schools.

Magoha said no visitors would be allowed in schools throughout the term, to avert any disturbance and examination malpractices.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Puzzle of missing bodies as Mogotio ‘killer’ admits killing four others
Police dug up four spots along Molo River where the suspect claimed he buried bodies between 2017 and 2018.
Player migration offers new riches to African national teams
The steady flow of players migrating from Africa to Europe over the last few decades means there is now a larger pool of talent available for African

MOST READ

Linturi explains his Ruto rally ‘madoadoa’ remark
Linturi explains his Ruto rally ‘madoadoa’ remark

POLITICS

By Betty Njeru

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Drug test mandatory for errant students, says CS

By Benard Lusigi | 9 hours ago

Drug test mandatory for errant students, says CS
Administrative data can inform Kenya's rollout of CBC system

By Antony Mbithi | 1 day ago

Administrative data can inform Kenya's rollout of CBC system
Eight ways teachers can spur curiosity, nudge visible thinking among learners

By Antoney Luvinzu | 1 day ago

Eight ways teachers can spur curiosity, nudge visible thinking among learners
How learning in nature helps urban school children

By Marc Harris | 1 day ago

How learning in nature helps urban school children

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC