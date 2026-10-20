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This is the right time to launch a full-scale war against Ebola

By Editorial | Oct. 20, 2026
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Health workers in protective gear. [AFP]

The Health Ministry confirmed the eighth Ebola case on Sunday: a patient attendant who had attended to the first Ebola patient, who died two days after being admitted to hospital. 

The rising cases are not good news and show that the country is potentially staring at a serious health threat.

However, the government continues to make commendable steps in the fight against the disease. Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has surpassed the global standards for contact tracing with a success rate of 99 per cent for all those who interacted with patient zero and any subsequent interactions.

So far, 128 have been quarantined in the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

That said, it is likely there are more individuals who came into contact with these persons who are still roaming the streets. If that is the case, it means the virus is still spreading silently out there.

Unfortunately, the government has not done much to avert such an eventuality. The government has not done much to educate the people about this disease so that they can try to stay safe.

The Ministry of Health must adopt a more proactive stance immediately if Kenya is to deflate this threat before it wreaks a lot of havoc. Just as it did at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the ministry must step up nationwide public education campaigns.

Citizens need urgent, practical guidance on preventative measures—including avoiding shaking hands, washing hands regularly with soap or sanitisers, and recognising early symptoms, which include fever, severe headache, muscle and joint aches, extreme weakness, fatigue and sore throat. Unfortunately, the government appears to have adopted the attitude that the number of cases is too few to warrant such nationwide action.

This is unfortunate because the cases may balloon silently and suddenly overwhelm the country later.

Furthermore, healthcare facilities must be bolstered without delay. The fact that medical workers are among the first confirmed cases highlights severe vulnerabilities in our frontline defence. Hospitals cannot afford to wait indefinitely for essential protective gear and instructions. All health facilities—from low-level dispensaries in rural villages to major referral hospitals—must be fully equipped and thoroughly prepared to handle suspected Ebola patients safely.

Our health workers are risking their lives on the frontline. The government owes them—and the nation—decisive action, total honesty, and full support. It is time for authorities to speak out directly, educate the public, and fully equip our health system before this outbreak spirals out of control. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

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Related Topics

Ebola Outbreak Kenya Ebola Prevention Ministry of Health Ebola Preparedness
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