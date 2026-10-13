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Find, punish officers who have been aiding illegal conscription by Russia

By Editorial | Oct. 13, 2026
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Martin Macharia and Peter Kimemia in Russia. [Courtesy]

The US government report alleging that Kenyan officials are deeply involved in the recruitment of citizens to serve in the Russian military is not necessarily earth-shattering. The US report alleges collusion among Kenyan officials, their Russian counterparts, and recruitment agencies in the enlistment of Kenyans to fight for Russia.

While appearing before Parliament last week, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi dismissed, as he has done before, allegations that the government was involved in the recruitment of Kenyans. However, for a long time, Kenyans have suspected that their government, or rogue elements within it, are involved in the trafficking of Kenyans to fight in Russia's brutal war in Ukraine.

Indeed, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah confirmed this on February 18, 2026, in his update from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on the recruitment of Kenyans to fight in the Russia–Ukraine war.

Although the NIS and DCI report presented by Ichung’wah blamed rogue recruitment agencies for the fiasco, it also revealed the involvement of rogue airport staff from the Directorate of Immigration Services, the NIS, the DCI, the Anti-Narcotics Unit, and the National Employment Authority in facilitating the smooth movement of the recruits through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The intelligence report also revealed the involvement of staff at the Russian Embassy in Nairobi and the Kenyan Embassy in Moscow in issuing the recruits with Russian visit visas. It is clear from this that rogue government officials are involved in this scandal, a fact that Mudavadi does not seem to remember or has conveniently forgotten. In February, the NIS and DCI report presented by Ichung’wah indicated that 1,000 Kenyans had been recruited, which contrasts sharply with the figure of 354 now being presented by Mudavadi. Whom should Kenyans believe?

All in all, Kenyans are fighting in Ukraine for Russia, and the majority of them are not doing so of their own volition, as alleged by Russia. They were promised pie in the sky—lucrative jobs in Russia that were non-existent. Russia has blood on its hands, and it should one day be made to pay for it.

The Kenyans who aided this human trafficking also have blood on their hands and should have been punished by now. Sadly, there are no reports of the government taking action against the officers that the NIS and the DCI said were complicit in this crime. There is also an urgent need to investigate whether some officials from the Kazi Majuu initiative are involved in this scandal and bring them to book.

The government owes Kenyans the truth. Denials are no longer acceptable. Parliament should promptly summon the relevant agencies to explain what action, if any, has been taken, and the Executive must reconcile the conflicting figures. Until those responsible are prosecuted and the families of the victims are supported, assurances from the Executive will continue to ring hollow.

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Related Topics

Russia Ukraine War Kenyans in Russia Illegal Military Recruitment Kenya Government Investigation
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