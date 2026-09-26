Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Diplomacy is not luxury paid for by Kenyans

By Editorial | Sep. 26, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York. [PCS]

There is nothing inherently wrong with Kenya taking its place on the global stage since international diplomacy matters. The United Nations General Assembly provides an important platform for countries to advance their interests, attract investment, negotiate partnerships and influence global policy.

But diplomacy must not be an excuse for extravagance. The revelations surrounding Kenya’s delegation to the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York raise uncomfortable questions about how public resources are being spent at a time when millions of Kenyans are struggling with the rising cost of living and deteriorating public services.

According to the report, the delegation included seven Cabinet Secretaries and a large contingent of other officials. Estimates from insiders reportedly put the cost of the trip at about Sh500 million, while accommodation alone for some delegates was said to run into hundreds of dollars per night.

The issue is not simply how much Kenya spends on international engagements. It is whether every shilling spent can withstand public scrutiny. Government officials travelling abroad on official business must remember that the money financing their trips comes from taxpayers.

Those taxpayers include parents struggling to pay school fees, patients waiting for medicine in public hospitals, farmers seeking affordable inputs and young people searching desperately for jobs. That is why the absence of some Cabinet Secretaries from Senate proceedings while they were in New York is troubling.

The Constitution requires Cabinet Secretaries to appear before Parliament when required to answer questions concerning their ministries. International engagements cannot become a convenient escape from domestic accountability.

There is also a troubling contradiction when the Government urges citizens to accept austerity while public officials appear to enjoy expansive travel and accommodation arrangements.

The government may legitimately argue that the New York meetings generated investment opportunities, diplomatic partnerships and international agreements. Indeed, the reported engagements included discussions on investment, infrastructure, technology, energy and regional cooperation.

But such benefits must be demonstrated, not merely announced. Kenyans deserve a transparent account of who travelled, why each person was required, how much was spent on flights, accommodation, allowances and logistics, and what measurable outcomes resulted from the visit.

The government should publish a comprehensive expenditure statement for the UNGA trip. Parliament, particularly its oversight committees, should scrutinise the figures without fear or favour.

This is not an argument against international diplomacy but an argument for responsible diplomacy.

Kenya cannot afford a culture in which official travel becomes an entitlement rather than a carefully justified public investment.

Every delegation should be lean, necessary and guided by measurable objectives.

At a time of budget constraints and competing national priorities, government must demonstrate that public money follows public need.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

UN General Assembly Ruto Foreign Trips Foreign Travel President William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Tobacco farmers seek tax relief as MPs review Tobacco Control Bill
Tobacco farmers seek tax relief as MPs review Tobacco Control Bill
National
By Jackline Inyanji
14 mins ago
KNEC flags 18 counties as El Nino threatens exams
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
14 mins ago
Tension as Nassir faces a crowded race of six gubernatorial aspirants
Politics
By Willis Oketch and Patrick Beja
14 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

KNEC flags 18 counties as El Nino threatens exams
By Lewis Nyaundi 14 mins ago
KNEC flags 18 counties as El Nino threatens exams
Why Bomas can't be an Appellate Court for 290 constituencies
By Gitobu Imanyara 14 mins ago
Why Bomas can't be an Appellate Court for 290 constituencies
Can Ruto honour history and, at the same time, scoff at it?
By Barrack Muluka 14 mins ago
Can Ruto honour history and, at the same time, scoff at it?
Tension as Nassir faces a crowded race of six gubernatorial aspirants
By Willis Oketch and Patrick Beja 14 mins ago
Tension as Nassir faces a crowded race of six gubernatorial aspirants
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved