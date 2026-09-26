When the next great writer comes knocking

By the time you read this, nerves will be rising at the Sarit Centre Expo in Westlands, Nairobi. This anxiety will not be born of animosity, but anticipation among publishers, literary editors and authors over who among the three shortlisted for the Jomo Kenyatta Prize for Literature will take the prize. We will grace the closing ceremony at the Sarit Expo Centre to witness that crowning moment, pun fully intended.

Premium Article Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week. Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us. 🔥 Flash Sale ! Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in… 0 Days 00 Hours 00 Mins 00 Secs Continue Reading → What you get Unlimited access to all premium content

Ad-free browsing experience

Mobile-optimised reading

Weekly newsletters & digests Pay via M - PESA VISA Airtel Money Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902 Already a subscriber? Log in to continue