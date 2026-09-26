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When the next great writer comes knocking

By Henry Munene | Sep. 26, 2026
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By the time you read this, nerves will be rising at the Sarit Centre Expo in Westlands, Nairobi. This anxiety will not be born of animosity, but anticipation among publishers, literary editors and authors over who among the three shortlisted for the Jomo Kenyatta Prize for Literature will take the prize. We will grace the closing ceremony at the Sarit Expo Centre to witness that crowning moment, pun fully intended.

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