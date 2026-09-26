Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

KSG chief urges public servants to embrace AI or be rendered redundant

By Willis Oketch | Sep. 26, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

KSG Director General Prof Nura Mohamed [centre] speaks at Kenya School of Government office in Mombasa. September 25, 2026. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Public servants who do not want to learn how to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) in their daily work will soon become irrelevant.

Kenya School of Government (KSG)Director General Prof Nura Mohamed said it was bad for those who refuse to embrace AI as they will be automatically replaced by the technology, which has become a reality of society.

“If you do not want to use AI, you will be irrelevant in your workplace because technology is a reality in life and also a threat to all jobs in the civil service,” said Mohamed.

He said this yesterday at the KSG Mombasa while addressing 116 civil servants who had completed their six- month training on various management levels.

Mohamed said civil servants must use AI as it will improve services in their areas of operations.

"To address the effects of AI in the civil service, the government has introduced a regional centre of competence for digital skilling and AI for the public service to help in building capacity of public service on utilisation of AI to support them in their daily work," he stated.

He explained how the government had introduced specialisation in the government system where there are AI for human resource management, AI for finance, AI for procurement, AI for administration, AI for chief executives and AI for ICT.

“What I say is that all jobs in public service are under threat by the growing use of AI in every sector of the government. As such, you must change or you will remain irrelevant,” he said.

He asked managers in the civil service to be strategic leaders who must be able to navigate uncertainty, make difficult choices, align the people and resources around priorities and build institutions that will perform beyond their tenure in office.

“As manager, you are where policy, people, resources and implementation meet. Your decisions and leadership directly influence institutional performance,” he noted.

He said today’s leadership must understand how technology is reshaping the public service.

Digital transformation, data and artificial intelligence are changing how institutions operate, how decisions are informed and how citizens interact with the government.

"Technology does not, by itself, transform institutions. Leaders do. Technology can improve a process, but leaders must determine whether that process is solving the right problem. Data can inform decisions, but leaders must exercise judgment. AI can augment institutional capability, but for public decisions, it remains with public leaders,” said Mohamed.

He said to do all this, a public servant requires more than technical competence and must make strategic judgment grounded in ethics

"We need leaders with strategic judgment, ethical grounding, systems thinking, adaptability and a clear understanding of the public value they are expected to create,” said Mohamed.

He said the leadership of individuals was measured by what happens after he or she has left the scene.

“Your leadership will be measured by what happened because you were there,” he added.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Artificial Intelligence Digital Transformation Digital Skills Kenya School of Government
.

Latest Stories

Tobacco farmers seek tax relief as MPs review Tobacco Control Bill
Tobacco farmers seek tax relief as MPs review Tobacco Control Bill
National
By Jackline Inyanji
16 mins ago
KNEC flags 18 counties as El Nino threatens exams
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
16 mins ago
Tension as Nassir faces a crowded race of six gubernatorial aspirants
Politics
By Willis Oketch and Patrick Beja
16 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

KNEC flags 18 counties as El Nino threatens exams
By Lewis Nyaundi 16 mins ago
KNEC flags 18 counties as El Nino threatens exams
Why Bomas can't be an Appellate Court for 290 constituencies
By Gitobu Imanyara 16 mins ago
Why Bomas can't be an Appellate Court for 290 constituencies
Can Ruto honour history and, at the same time, scoff at it?
By Barrack Muluka 16 mins ago
Can Ruto honour history and, at the same time, scoff at it?
Tension as Nassir faces a crowded race of six gubernatorial aspirants
By Willis Oketch and Patrick Beja 16 mins ago
Tension as Nassir faces a crowded race of six gubernatorial aspirants
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved