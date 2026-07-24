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Gachagua's formula for picking flagbearer wrong

By Editorial | Jul. 24, 2026
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DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua during an interview with KTN at his Karen home on July 22, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

As the race toward the 2027 General Election gathers momentum, the Opposition coalition faces a crucial moment.

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua recently insisted that the United Opposition’s presidential candidate must be determined strictly by the sheer number of votes each principal can marshal. This approach is not only politically flawed, but it also threatens to undermine the very values that the Opposition claims to champion.

Relying on ethnic headcounts to determine leadership entrenches tribal hegemony. For decades, many Kenyans have voiced deep frustration with a political landscape where the presidency has rotated between a few communities simply due to numerical dominance.

At a time when calls for a rotational presidency or regional equity are gaining traction to give every corner of the nation a fair chance, reducing presidential eligibility to ethnic numbers reinforces the divisive "tyranny of numbers" narrative that has fractured the nation in past elections.

Furthermore, Gachagua’s claim of possessing a guaranteed vote bank remains purely abstract. Political enthusiasm and large campaign crowds do not automatically translate into ballot papers on election day. Basing coalition strategy on unverified vote counts is a gamble the Opposition cannot afford.

The Opposition must look beyond identity politics and adhere to the spirit of the Constitution. Article 137 outlines the qualifications for a presidential candidate, focusing on citizenship, educational standing, and constitutional compliance. Crucially, tribal numerical strength is nowhere in those criteria.

To present a compelling alternative to the incumbent administration, the coalition must select a candidate grounded in several things. First is demonstrable performance: A proven track record of selfless public service and tangible results. Second is integrity and accountability: a clean record free from the taint of corruption, financial scandals, and abuse of office.

Third is national appeal and the ability to unite Kenyans across ethnic, regional, and generational divides rather than retreating into regional enclaves.

If the Opposition truly aims to restore trust in governance, it must rise above tribal arithmetic. Choosing a leader based on merit, character, and vision is the only way to build an inclusive movement capable of earning the mandate of all Kenyans.

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Related Topics

Rigathi Gachagua Opposition Politics 2027 General Election Opposition Coalition
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