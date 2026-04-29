Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

SHA: Time State stopped burying head in the sand

By Editorial | Apr. 29, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Social Health Authority [Courtesy]

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has revealed that the Social Health Authority (SHA) owes Naivasha Level 4 Hospital Sh102 million. This admission follows recent public demonstrations against poor services at the hospital.

A few days ago, teachers under the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers held demos in Kakamega to protest against what they said was dysfunction in SHA. KUPPET Vihiga has since issued its own threat, and nationally, the union has flagged shortcomings in the scheme that are leaving teachers worse off than they were under the previous medical cover.

Naivasha Level Four hospital, which serves patients from Nakuru, Nyandarua, Kiambu, and Narok counties, is reeling from drug shortages, congestion, and inadequate meals for patients. The crisis is compounded by Sh76 million in unremitted NHIF arrears that preceded SHA. This means the facility has been neglected by successive administrations. 

Residents held demonstrations weeks ago, and now their governor has confirmed what they already knew. Across the country, private hospitals have twice downed tools and suspended SHA services over billions in unpaid claims. 

Civil servants threatened street protests in March 2025. Doctors petitioned the Senate. In many instances, patients were turned away at hospital gates despite active contributions to the fund. In Uasin Gishu, Vihiga, and Kakamega, teachers have threatened or carried out demonstrations. All these people, in all these counties, raising all these complaints, cannot be wrong.

What the government owes Kenyans at this point is not another assurance. What it should do is stop burying its head in the sand and confront reality. SHA was launched with genuine ambition, but ambition alone does not pay hospital bills or stock pharmacy shelves. The scheme is evidently dysfunctional in ways that are now costing lives and livelihoods.

President Ruto’s administration must drop the defensive posture it has adopted whenever SHA is criticised. It must admit the failures, fix the flawed financing model, and clear arrears. It should engage healthcare providers as partners, not adversaries.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika SHA KUPPET Naivasha Level Four hospital
.

Latest Stories

KCB bank launches home loan mortgage facility for MSME business owners
KCB bank launches home loan mortgage facility for MSME business owners
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
27 mins ago
Almost half of French real estate agents enable racism: study
Real Estate
By AFP
27 mins ago
Mombasa-bound ship hijack signals troubling return of Somali piracy
Shipping & Logistics
By Benard Sanga
27 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Economic survey dampens Ruto's promises of jobs and prosperity
By Macharia Kamau 27 mins ago
Economic survey dampens Ruto's promises of jobs and prosperity
Mudavadi, Wetang'ula meet Western MPs
By Ndungu Gachane 27 mins ago
Mudavadi, Wetang'ula meet Western MPs
Drama as former senator Gloria Orwoba is arrested
By Josphat Thiongó 27 mins ago
Drama as former senator Gloria Orwoba is arrested
Warsame gets JSC nod to replace Ibrahim at the Supreme Court
By Kamau Muthoni 27 mins ago
Warsame gets JSC nod to replace Ibrahim at the Supreme Court
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved