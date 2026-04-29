SHA: Time State stopped burying head in the sand

Audio By Vocalize

Social Health Authority [Courtesy]

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has revealed that the Social Health Authority (SHA) owes Naivasha Level 4 Hospital Sh102 million. This admission follows recent public demonstrations against poor services at the hospital.

A few days ago, teachers under the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers held demos in Kakamega to protest against what they said was dysfunction in SHA. KUPPET Vihiga has since issued its own threat, and nationally, the union has flagged shortcomings in the scheme that are leaving teachers worse off than they were under the previous medical cover.

Naivasha Level Four hospital, which serves patients from Nakuru, Nyandarua, Kiambu, and Narok counties, is reeling from drug shortages, congestion, and inadequate meals for patients. The crisis is compounded by Sh76 million in unremitted NHIF arrears that preceded SHA. This means the facility has been neglected by successive administrations.

Residents held demonstrations weeks ago, and now their governor has confirmed what they already knew. Across the country, private hospitals have twice downed tools and suspended SHA services over billions in unpaid claims.

Civil servants threatened street protests in March 2025. Doctors petitioned the Senate. In many instances, patients were turned away at hospital gates despite active contributions to the fund. In Uasin Gishu, Vihiga, and Kakamega, teachers have threatened or carried out demonstrations. All these people, in all these counties, raising all these complaints, cannot be wrong.

What the government owes Kenyans at this point is not another assurance. What it should do is stop burying its head in the sand and confront reality. SHA was launched with genuine ambition, but ambition alone does not pay hospital bills or stock pharmacy shelves. The scheme is evidently dysfunctional in ways that are now costing lives and livelihoods.

President Ruto’s administration must drop the defensive posture it has adopted whenever SHA is criticised. It must admit the failures, fix the flawed financing model, and clear arrears. It should engage healthcare providers as partners, not adversaries.