Industrial sugar scandal an indictment on regulatory authorities

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Industrial sugar is used for the production of commercial food and not for household consumption. [Courtesy]

A recent exposé by The Standard on industrial sugar finding its way to tables in Kenyan homes highlights the health risks to which compromised regulatory agencies expose innocent Kenyans.

Every morning, millions of Kenyans stir sugar into their tea without a thought. The assumption is that what has been packaged and is being sold in the market is safe and fit for human consumption.

The latest scandal involves a Sh1.5 billion consignment of raw industrial sugar, allegedly diverted from the Port of Mombasa, repackaged, and quietly pushed into the domestic market. Industrial sugar is not table sugar. It is a product produced for manufacturing in bakeries, beverage plants, and large-scale food processors. It is not fully refined and may carry heavy metals.

The mere fact that such sugar ended up in our homes is not an accident. It is a failure of regulators who are either asleep on the job or, worse, awake but choose to look the other way.

The health risks cannot be ignored. Doctors say prolonged exposure to industrial sugar laced with metals like mercury or cadmium can damage the kidneys, brain, and nervous system.

Long-term effects include liver conditions, hormonal disruption, abnormal insulin responses, and eventually diabetes. Children are especially vulnerable and experience bouts of dizziness, persistent colds, and reduced energy levels among the early warning signs. This is what happens when the pursuit of profit is placed above public safety.

Kenya has travelled this path many times before. In 2018, then Interior CS Fred Matiang’i tabled a parliamentary report detailing contraband goods worth Sh1.2 billion seized at the border; goods tested and found unfit for human consumption. Before that, there was mercury-contaminated sugar and poisonous rice from Pakistan. Adulterated cooking oil meant for the production of soap ended up in Kenyan kitchens in 2024. The same year, there was the fertiliser scandal that turned farmers into victims.

Yet, despite public outrage, followed by perfunctory investigations, the scandals continue. Unfortunately, the government seems to be doing nothing. It is not only cause for concern that harmful sugar has found its way into the market, but it is also shocking that those responsible for ensuring such things never happened appear to have been compromised. Regulatory agencies exist to stand between corporate greed and the public's well-being. When those agencies fail, or are made to fail, Kenyans pay with their health, and sometimes, their lives.

The government’s habitual response to these crises is to wait them out. Ride the wave of outrage, promise consequences, fully aware that the attention will wane, and it usually does. This time, it should not. The Kenya Bureau of Standards, the Kenya Revenue Authority, and every agency with a hand in border control and food safety must answer for how Sh1.5 billion worth of industrial sugar slipped through. Those behind these dangerous schemes that hurt Kenyans must be exposed and punished. Names and prosecutions must follow