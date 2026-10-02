Former Chuka University VC launches new political party

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Former Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Erastus Njoka. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]



Former Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Erastus Njoka has launched a new political party, Vision for Development Alliance (VIDA).

Prof Njoka, who was Dean of Agriculture at Egerton University before he became the founding VC at Chuka University, where he served for several years, said the party will provide a safe environment for aspirants for various elective seats.

Njoka said many popular candidates are denied party tickets unfairly, falling prey to political schemes by powerful figures in political outfits.

He said his party will provide a free and fair nomination process for aspirants in Tharaka-Nith and other counties, to ensure the most popular aspirants earn the party ticket for the 2027 General Elections.

Njoka, who emerged second in the 2022 elections behind the incumbent, Governor Muthomi Njuki, plans to go for the seat again next year.

He said he came up with the idea of forming a political party that will champion development and economic prosperity for residents of Tharaka Nithi and other counties, while providing a fair and inclusive platform for all aspirants.

"It has taken me six years. The idea came as a result of the unfaithfulness of the leaders of our political parties. During party nominations, they end up nominating the wrong people," said Njoka, who prefers being referred to as 'party patron,' not party leader.

He said: "I don't like to be called party leader. I prefer party patron. It is my brainchild, supported by the people."

He said during the party primaries, popular aspirants often fell prey to political schemes and ended up being denied the tickets.

"The people who have been conducting these party nominations have not been doing it genuinely. There is a lot of cheating. You find a very popular aspirant dropped at the nomination stage," he stated.

Njoka, who is the patron of the Njuri Ncheke council of elders in Tharaka Nithi, said he formed the party 'to avoid confusion during nominations'.

He said VIDA, which has green as the dominant colour, had opened offices in 28 counties so far, with the headquarters at Kimbo, near Ruiru in Kiambu County.

Other offices are spread in counties in Nyanza, Coastal, Rift Valley and western counties.

He assured aspirants they were welcome to seek VIDA's ticket in the nominations, including for the presidency.

"I will seek to be the Tharaka Nithi Governor candidate. If somebody feels they are better than me, I welcome competition. They are welcome to come and compete against me in Tharaka Nithi," Njoka said.

He said that with a presence in 28 counties so far, he was confident it would become a preferred outfit for aspirants who hope for a fair playing field.

"Anybody from every corner of Kenya can apply to be nominated as a candidate in our party. If somebody wants to vie for the presidency, there is a vacancy."

"The people with disabilities (PWDs) will be charged no fee to vie in the nominations. They are welcome to compete with other people but we will not charge them for participating in nominations," he added.

Njoka said the party's vision was hinged on economic prosperity for Kenyans, in addition to promoting environmental conservation and industrialisation through value addition of agricultural produce and development of other sectors of the economy.

"It is a unique party. VIDA is Greek for life, meaning our party is here to stay forever. Our major colour is green, because green is life."

He added: "I had the idea of making Tharaka-Nithi green; that is greening the brown. Because many parts of Tharaka-Nithi are brown, meaning they do not have trees. As Chuka University VC, I managed to lead the planting of 2.5m trees because I wanted to conserve the environment. I planted those trees across the three constituencies."

Some of the beneficiaries were youth groups who established commercial tree nurseries and the Gitombani community in Maara constituency, which received 15,000 avocado seedlings, from which they have been harvesting.

He said VIDA should not be belittled, saying it had potential to become influential as it aspires to empower the people.

"Let nobody belittle it. When we started Chuka University, there was nothing. And now it has become one of the biggest universities in our country. Even this party will be like that. It will excel because it is being managed by people of goodwill, people who are after the development of our country," Njoka said.