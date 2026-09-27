Linda Mwananchi endorses Sifuna as 2027 presidential candidate

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The Linda Mwananchi brigade during its retreat where they endorsed Sifuna as its 2027 presidential candidate. [Sifuna, X]



The Linda Mwananchi movement has formally endorsed Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as its presidential candidate for the 2027 General Election, in a move aimed at ending speculation over divisions within the opposition outfit.

The endorsement was made during a leadership retreat held on Saturday, where the movement said its leaders had agreed to work together and pursue a common political agenda focused on what they termed better governance.

“We met as the leadership of Linda Mwananchi and resolved to move forward together, united by a common purpose of answering the call of Kenyans seeking better governance and rescuing our country from the grave failures of the current administration,” the movement said in a statement.

The leaders further resolved that Sifuna would lead the movement in the presidential race and unveil the political party through which he will contest the election in early October.

“In early October, Sifuna will lead the unveiling of the party on whose ticket he will run,” the statement said.

Linda Mwananchi also said it would seek to form a coalition with like-minded political parties that share its stated commitment to the people of Kenya.

The declaration comes amid recent questions about the movement's unity and the political ambitions of some of its key principals.

Sifuna welcomed the retreat's outcome, describing his colleagues as “great leaders” and expressing optimism about the movement's next phase.

“Linda Mwananchi retreat imeisha late lakini imeisha mzuri. Always a pleasure being in the company of these great leaders! Mbele kuzuri sana!” Sifuna said.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino also sought to reinforce the unity message, saying the leaders had agreed to strengthen cooperation and consolidate their political bases.

“We are more united than ever,” Babu said.

He said the retreat was intended to consolidate the movement's support bases, strengthen cooperation and reaffirm the leaders' commitment to working together.