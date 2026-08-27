Battle for Matungulu: Mule's Four-term bid under threat as five aspirants declare interest

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Member of Parliament for Matungulu Constituency Stephen Mule in a past press conference . [File, Standard]

Matungulu MP Stephen Mule is staring at a gruelling political battle as he prepares to defend his seat for a fourth consecutive term in the August 2027 general election.

Mule, who was elected Matungulu constituency’s first MP back in 2013 on a Wiper Party ticket, could become one of the longest-serving legislators in the greater Ukambani region should Matungulu voters grant him a fourth term to represent them in the National Assembly through the power of the ballot.

His quest to successfully defend his seat, however, faces the most formidable challenge yet. Five determined contenders have launched aggressive early campaigns aimed at cutting short his decade-plus dominance, citing legislative inertia, underdevelopment, and neglect of critical local issues.

Those who have publicly declared interest in unseating the Wiper Party diehard MP include Tala-based advocate Isaiah Munguti, Human Resources guru cum business lady Alina Matheka, Businessman James Mwovi, Medic Simon Kathumo and Real Estate entrepreneur Samuel Maithya alias Kamwana.

And with less than one year left until the August 2027 showdown, the five aspirants have hit the ground running to woo voters, with persistent calls to relieve Mule of his duties citing poor representation and minimal performance.

Lawyer Isaiah Munguti says one of his top priorities if elected will be to ensure Matungulu residents enjoy proper representation in the National Assembly. “For far too long, Matungulu has not been effectively represented both in parliament and outside. We have not seen the current MP lobbying for the various pressing issues affecting residents such as stalled infrastructure projects and meaningful economic empowerment,” Munguti told The Standard in an interview.

The lawyer claims the incumbent legislator has done very little to pull the youth from the shackles of unemployment, drugs and crime. “I aim to ensure as many youths as possible acquire skills through the existing TVETS that will eventually empower them to secure further opportunities,” he said, pledging to implement labour-based contracts to empower locals if elected.

The lawyer indicated he was contemplating running as an independent candidate. He is believed to enjoy a rich political fan base of the three most populous electoral Wards, including Matungulu East, Tala and Matungulu West.

Another war against Mule has been launched from Kyeleni Ward, the home turf of business lady Alina Matheka, who has vowed she will unseat Mule as the next MP.

Riding on the pledge to open up the vast constituency for business and agriculture through massive infrastructure development, Ms Matheka says she not only intends to end male-dominated politics in the constituency but also to drive a new conversation on tapping the full potential of Matungulu’s strategic location.

“As the second-largest revenue generator in Machakos after Mavoko, Matungulu deserves transformative infrastructure to drive rapid development and investment since we are just a stone-throw distance from the capital, Nairobi. I believe I am the voice of change to deliver the desired change,” Ms Matheka says.

Asked about the political vehicle she wished to use to achieve her dream, she said, “I know Ukambani region is dominated by Wiper but unfortunately, the party is not known for internal democracy. I will therefore shop for a party that has a solid structure or even run as an independent candidate.”

Businessman James Mwovi has also been campaigning aggressively and promising Matungulu voters that he was the ‘messiah-in-waiting’ to end the politics of blind loyalty to personalities and failed systems.

“Despite being a strategic metropolitan region, Matungulu has lagged behind other regions neighbouring the capital city. The current MP has focused only on CDF and has neglected pursuing strategic collaboration with the national government to improve key development programs, especially in electricity connectivity, roads and water,” said Mwovi.

He notes that the greatest impediment to the economic transformation of the constituency is the political slavery associated with blind loyalty to parties and personalities. “For how long shall we continue to worship a political party (Wiper) which does not offer any development? I urge voters to realise that a political party does not define a good leader. Leaders should be elected based on their track record of service to the people,” he said.

The same sentiments were echoed by Simon Kathumo, a medic who has been consistently associated with UDA caravans within the Ukambani region.

According to Kathumo, who hails from Matungulu North Ward, the constituency has suffered a lack of servant and listening leadership for nearly 15 years since Mule was elected the area MP.

“My vision is to see a Matungulu that is adequately empowered for total and impactful transformation of all households. The problem with the current leadership is that they do not serve to full capacity, leaving the constituents exposed to severe socio-economic vulnerabilities,” says Kathumo, who confirmed he was eyeing a UDA party ticket.

He identified healthcare, water and roads as among his top priorities should the voters grant him the mandate in next year’s polls.

The race has also attracted real estate dealer Samuel Maithya, who has confirmed he will be on the parliamentary ballot come 2027.

Recently, Mule launched a ten-year educational strategic plan for the constituency at Sengani Girls Senior School, where he announced he will defend his seat on a Wiper Patriotic Front ticket. Since his election in 2013, the MP is credited with the construction of dozens of day secondary schools, infrastructure improvement in numerous public boarding schools and disbursement of education bursaries to thousands of learners.

According to the 2019 national census, Matungulu constituency has a population of 161, 557 spread over a land mass measuring 581 square kilometres, with 75,841 registered voters going by the latest available statistics on the Elections Kenya.org website.

The constituency borders Nairobi City to the West and Kiambu to the North. Billed as the second-largest revenue generator in Machakos County after Mavoko, Matungulu’s major economic activities include coffee farming, construction stone mining and ballast crushing as well as transportation.

The constituency was carved out from the larger Kangundo constituency following the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, paving the way for the election of Mule in 2013, a position he has held to date.

As the electorate evaluates Mule’s decade-long record against the fresh promises of his five rivals, Matungulu is set to host one of the most closely watched parliamentary battles in Ukambani.