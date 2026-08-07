Dr Mutiso was our valued inspiration, family says during burial

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Children of the late Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso who was shot dead in Nairobi during her burial at Wanzauni village in Mbooni constituency, Makueni County. [John Muia, Standard]

Slain clinical psychologist Victoria Nthunya Mutiso has been laid to rest in her husband's home in Mbooni Constituency, Makueni County, as her nuclear family lamented the loss of a valued family matriarch.

Her husband, Prof David Musyimi Ndetei, and his two children, Dr Christine Wayua Musyimi and David Musyimi Ndetei Jnr poured sorrowful tributes to Dr Mutiso, regretting her brutal killing but at the same time pledging forgiveness to the perpetrators of the heinous murder.

Addressing hundreds of mourners Friday afternoon during a burial ceremony, Prof Ndetei described his late wife as the engine that propelled their family and a reliable pillar of the family.

"Dr Mutiso was my soulmate in every aspect. She supported the family without any reservations and helped to bring up model children who loved and honoured their parents and everyone around them," Prof Ndetei said.

Adding, "Yes, we are hurting very much, but I have forgiven those who hurt my family beyond what our minds would comprehend. We hold no bitterness against them. God's purpose will prevail and it is Him who will avenge for us."

His sentiments were echoed by his son, the younger Ndetei, who described the late medic not only as a loving mother but also as an inspiration to many. " She was an amazing woman, a wonderful mom. Anytime I needed a comforting word, the first person I called was my mother," Ndetei Jnr said.

He said her mother's killers deprived their family of a dependable source of joy. "On that fateful day, my mother left a world that was full of chaos, a world that was cruel to one of the sweetest souls that the sun has ever sustained," he said.

Professor David Musyimi Ndetei during the burial of his wife, the late Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso who was shot dead in Nairobi at Wanzauni village in Mbooni constituency, Makueni County. [John Muia, Standard]

Ndetei's elder sister, Christine, said the killing of their mother had completely drained the family. "I cried several times but God has given me peace, and a quiet confirmation that mom is okay and that He allowed that to happen for a reason."

Dr Wayua eulogized her mother as a brilliant woman whose ideas she would often borrow. "She was my mentor and personal stylist. We enjoyed countless good days as a family. The dress I am wearing was her birthday gift to me and I wear it today to celebrate her," she said.

Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso, a prominent Kenyan clinical psychologist and mental-health researcher, was shot dead in Nairobi on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in what investigators are treating as a possible targeted killing.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation has announced a breakthrough into the murder probe, identifying three National Police Service officers as the key suspects in the murder.

DCI boss Mohammed Amin said detectives were probing a possible link between the murder of Dr Mutiso and lawyer Kyalo Mbobu on September 9th 2025.

The casket bearing remains of the late Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso who was shot dead in Nairobi during her burial at her husband's home at Wanzauni village in Mbooni constituency, Makueni County. [John Muia, Standard]