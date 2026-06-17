Agricultural show in Meru to promote competency-based education

Audio By Vocalize

Chairman of the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Meru Branch, Mwithimbu Ng'entu. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

This year's Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK-Meru) show has been designed to promote the Competence-Based Education (CBE), Chairman Mwithimbu Ng'entu has said.

Speaking at the start of the June 17-20 event being held at the traditional Gitoro ground in North Imenti, Mr Ng'entu said it had been designed to offer a fun-filled and unforgettable learning experience for school children.

A big number of exhibitors are participating in this year's exhibition, whose theme is "Promoting Climate-Smart Agriculture and Trade Initiatives for Sustainable Growth."

Over the years, thousands of students of different ages visit the agricultural show, joining thousands of farmers, exhibitors and other stakeholders.

It is one of the highlights of field trips by the students as it offers a welcome outing.

Ng'entu said this year's exhibition was designed to align with the CBE concept by giving children of different Grades an opportunity to interact with industry players and gain practical knowledge away from the classroom.

"We want students to experience learning outside the four walls of the classroom by interacting directly with professionals, innovators and institutions that are shaping the future of agriculture and trade," said Ng'entu.

He added, "We live in an era where land for agriculture and other purposes is being reduced due to a growing population. But we will be teaching the children how they can use the little they have at home to have their own kitchen gardens."

Ng'entu said the idea was to provide a fun-filled educational experience where the children would learn that they can grow some crops or rear rabbits on the small parcels at home.

"We are in the CBE and we want to promote it for the benefit of the children. They can use the small land in their villages to grow crops, breed rabbits or poultry. They will also learn about the pests and how to contain them," he said.

"There are certain profitable crops they can grow in their kitchen gardens. Our objective is to empower the children to learn everything about smart agriculture."

Drawing thousands of participants from Meru, Tharaka Nithi and neighbouring regions, the event is also expected to stimulate the local economy, with more than 400 casual workers already benefiting from direct employment opportunities during the preparations.

Local hotels, transport operators, exhibitors and other businesses are also expected to experience increased activity throughout the exhibition period, as is the norm over the years.

"The ASK Show is not only an agricultural exhibition but also an economic driver that creates numerous job opportunities, supports local businesses and showcases opportunities for sustainable growth," Ng'entu said.