How Meru dairy farmers are driving local economy

Meru Dairy Union CEO Kenneth Gitonga, with a group of children enjoying the processor's Mount Kenya Milk' brand. The Meru town-based processor sells freshmilk, yoghurt and other dairy products to all Kenyan counties. [Phrases Mutembei, Standard]

The Meru Central Dairy Cooperative Union, which runs a major processing plant near Meru Town, is Kenya’s biggest.

Made up of more than 100, 000 farmers from around Meru but mainly concentrated in Imenti, the union currently processes 640, 000 litres per day, according to CEO Kenneth Gitonga.

As farmers from other sections of the country lament low prices, the Meru farmers receive Sh50 per litre, with no delays.

With annual revenues running up to Sh24b, Meru Deputy Governor Linda Kiome-Gitonga recently noted the union has outdone even the Meru county government, in terms of revenues, underlining the role the dairy farmers are playing in boosting the local economy.

“The CEO here controls a bigger budget than what we have as a county government. You have a budget of Sh24b. At the county, we have a budget of Sh17b. You should share some with us!” Ms Gitonga said when she joined the dairy’s board and employees in receiving new equipment for a dairy feed factory being built at Mitunguu in South Imenti sub-county.

David Mwenda has religiously delivered milk to the processor for the last 20 years, and like tens of thousands of others, is a happy man in the dairy sub-sector.

“I am currently delivering 540 litres daily. Out of 42 cows, the most productive is yielding 42 litres. The union is one of the best-paying in the country. I receive Sh50 per litre with a bonus of Sh2,” Mr Mwenda said.

At their annual farmers' day, traditionally held at the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showground at Gitoro in North Imenti sub-county, small-scale and the bigger farmers of the union come from as far as Tharaka Nithi county, to interact and learn.

President William Ruto and his deputy, Kithure Kindiki, cabinet secretaries, and cooperative leaders have graced the farmers’ day for the last few years.

President Ruto was also impressed with the success of the union and pledged to support the union to become even better.

His administration contributed Sh200m to build the Sh486m Meru Maziwa Millers at Mitunguu, which Mr Gitonga said will reduce the cost of dairy feeds and empower farmers to deliver more.

“We will start with a (manufacturing) capacity of 10, 000 tonnes. In a day, it will be able to do about 20 lorries (of feeds). This will serve Meru farmers,” Gitonga said.

Noting that the Meru dairy cooperative union was now the country’s biggest processor, Gitonga said a second phase of expanding the feed production line will cost another Sh200m.

“We are going to be able to manufacture enough feeds to further empower dairy farmers in Meru. Dairy feeds constitute 50 per cent of production costs. We are now going to be able to produce quality feeds for our livestock, and our milk will be of high quality and safe,” he said.

He expressed optimism that they will be able to hit a target of a million when farmers get affordable and high-quality feeds.

A few years ago, the farmers were delivering a paltry 100, 000 litres daily, but the union embarked on an aggressive farmers training, vaccination, extension services, and other programmes to empower farmers, and the result is a significant boost in amounts delivered.

In his last two visits to the processor and farmers' day, President Ruto poured praise on the union’s management and farmers’ hard work.

"Because of your hard work, I want to motivate you, that the government will support you," he told them in June last year.

"I thank Meru Dairy (union), which is paying Sh53, with Sh50 going to the farmer. I want to thank Gitonga and his board; they are doing a wonderful job," said Ruto.

He added, "Last time I was here, Meru was second in production. I am happy to say that I am coming (back) when Meru Dairy has become the top dairy processor in Kenya."

So impressed with the union’s management, former Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises CS Simon Chelugui appointed Gitonga to the board of Nairobi Coffee Exchange.

Mr Gitonga was identified to help streamline the coffee marketing sector owing to his success in the dairy sub-sector.

The union was started in 1967 by three co-operative societies-Naari, Katheri, and Buuri dairy farmers' co-operative societies.

The three entities collected and delivered the milk to the Kenya Co-operative Creameries (KCC) factory in Nyeri back then.

Its products include butter, fermented milk (Mala and Yoghurt), ghee, cream, and pasteurised fresh milk.

The first processing line was installed in 1982, and another line that cost over Sh200 million was opened by former Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi in 2015.

The CEO credits farmers for their toil and a dedicated team of managers and workers for the success.

He said they are now eyeing the export market.