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Police launch manhunt after deadly Kitui attack

By Esther Nyambura | Apr. 28, 2026
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Police launch manhunt after deadly Kitui attack. [File, Standard]

The National Police Service (NPS) has launched a manhunt for suspected bandits following a deadly attack at Kwa-Kamari trading centre in Tseikuru, Kitui County.

The Saturday, April 25 incident left seven people dead and several others injured, in what residents described as a well-coordinated raid.

According to locals, the attackers estimated to be about 40 were armed with guns and machetes. They raided the area, killing victims before stealing 21 goats.

In a statement, NPS said police officers responded swiftly after receiving reports of the attack and pursued the suspects.

“Upon receiving the report, police officers responded promptly and pursued the suspects. On noticing the officers, the suspects fled the scene, abandoning the stolen goats. All the animals were successfully recovered and secured pending handover to the rightful owner,” read the statement.

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Related Topics

Kitui bandit attack Seven killed Tseikuru Police manhunt suspects Livestock theft recovered
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