Businesses count losses in Meru protests

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Meru businesses count losses as protests bring town to a standstill. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Anti-riot police sealed off the estates surrounding Meru town in a bid to prevent demonstrators from pouring into Meru town, and most trading areas (Gitimbine, Kwa-Nthambi, Kathita) and roads leading to Meru town.

Police fought running battles with protesters in Meru town, Majengo, Makutano and other areas from early morning, as they fired teargas canisters across Meru town and its environs.

Contingents of police officers patrolled the Meru -Embu highway as the protestors tried to gain access to Meru town from neighbouring villages.

Explosions of canisters had people confined in residential areas, with most forced to forgo work and businesses, including hotels that were forced to close, to prevent looting or destruction.

Police and some residents worked overtime to remove boulders, douse bonfires and other obstacles thrown onto the Meru-Embu Road, and numerous spots across town.

Scores of businesses, including a general shop in Meru town, were looted.

"The protesters confiscated the juices I was selling, as well as the coffee I had been selling since morning and buns," said Mary Nkirote, who moves around town selling the food items.

She said she had to run away, fearing they would rob her of the little sales she had made.

"I have two children and one of them is currently sick at home, so I came to sell and raise a little money to take her to the hospital. But now I don't know what to do because even the private clinics are closed," Ms Nkirote said.

Gates to residential areas also remained closed, with many expressing regret that they could not be able to go out to buy food.

"I had planned to go to the Gakoromone market in Meru town to buy food but it is impossible now and it is nearly lunch time. To make it worse, even the local shops and hotels are closed, so it is very frustrating," said Damaris Gakii.

Meru town, which had been a little busy in the early hours of the morning, quickly became deserted as business premises closed.

"While it is good to protest, I am also against violent demonstrations. Now I have had to close my butchery and that means if this situation persists, the meat will go bad and I will suffer a huge loss. I wish people would protest peacefully," James Murithi said.

Francis Kimaita said they had planned to pick the body of a kin for burial but they had to postpone.

"That means we are going to incur additional expenses, because we had paid for the hearse and the tents and catering services," Mr Kimaita lamented.