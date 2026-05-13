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Syokimau residents warned to remain vigilant over suspected hyena invasion

By Okumu Modachi | May. 13, 2026
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A hyena hunting at Amboseli National Park. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Residents of Syokimau and surrounding areas have been urged to remain calm but vigilant following reports of a hyena sighting near residential estates on Sunday evening. 

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, the Kenya Wildlife Service confirmed that response operations were underway after the animal was reportedly spotted along Mwananchi Road off Eastport Drive.

According to KWS, although the animal was not directly seen by officers from the Problem Animal Control (PAC) unit during the initial response, fresh footprints found at the scene confirmed the hyena had recently moved through the area.

“Ground surveillance and monitoring have since been intensified,” the agency said, adding that preliminary tracking suggests the animal may have moved through bushy and isolated land behind the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport towards Katani.

KWS moved to reassure residents that the situation was under control, emphasising that there was “no cause for panic” as officers continued monitoring the animal’s movement.

The agency further cautioned members of the public against attempting to approach or provoke the hyena.

“Residents are advised to remain vigilant, keep children under close supervision, and immediately report any wildlife sightings,” the statement read.

The sighting has once again highlighted the growing number of human-wildlife encounters in areas bordering Nairobi National Park.

In recent years, estates in Syokimau, Athi River, and Kitengela have occasionally experienced invasions by wild animals. 

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