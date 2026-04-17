Nearly half a million new voters register in one week

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A voter gets registered at Kurus town in Kirinyaga County. [Jane Mugambi,Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has announced 495,429 additional voter registrations, with a large share made up of young first-time voters.

In a statement dated Friday, April 17, the commission said the total number of new voters registered between March 30 and April 16, had reached 1,370,930.

“The Commission extends its deepest gratitude to the 1,370,930 Kenyans who have registered as new voters since the commencement of the mass exercise on March 30, to April 16," IEBC said.

The continuous voter registration (ECVR) exercise will end on April 28, after which registration will revert to IEBC offices.

According to the electoral agency, the exercise has also recorded 92,602 voter transfers.

IEBC said the surge in registrations shows growing public confidence in democracy and urged eligible Kenyans who have not yet registered to do so within the remaining 11 days ahead of the next General Election.

“Strengthening democracy is a shared national obligation, and voter registration is a critical first step. By registering, citizens safeguard their constitutional right to participate in the electoral process."

“We have extended our reach to the ward level to ensure every single vote is protected by a credible Register of Voters,” it said.

IEBC further urged existing voters to confirm their details through its online portal.