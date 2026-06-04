From the look of things, this is Kenya's apocalyptic moment

Residents of Nanyuki light barricades and chant anti-Ebola slogans during protests against a proposed US-supported Ebola quarantine facility at Laikipia Air Base. [Courtesy, Standard]

Are we facing our fate? Is this the moment in our independence history when we have to harvest what we have planted over the past 63 years? By fate, I mean the point at which the accumulated consequences of our choices gather such a force that reversing their course becomes increasingly difficult.

Or is Kenya going through an apocalyptic moment? Not the end of the world, but the unveiling of realities we have long ignored. We are in a transition. We are closing several chapters of the book called Kenya and opening a new one. How? Why?