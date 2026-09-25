From dung to watts: Young entrepreneur's clean energy

To many people, cow dung and chicken waste are simply waste that needs to be cleared from the compound.
But to Kevine Otieno, it is a source of energy, a chance to create jobs and, increasingly, a means of putting money in the pockets of young people.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902