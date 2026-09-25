Government's surprising cosiness with Moscow despite losing its citizens in Russia's war

(L) Martin Macharia and Peter Kimemia in Russia. [Courtesy]

On a day that US President Donald Trump signed the Lindsey Graham Bill into law, thereby heightening the spate of sanctions against Russia, Kenya’s government confirmed it would attend the upcoming Russia- Africa summit because it “conducts its foreign relations strictly based on sovereign national interests”

This is despite revelations by the country’s own intelligence agency in mid- February that Russia had illegally recruited nearly 1000 Kenyans into its war against Ukraine. Leader of Majority Kimani Ichungwa tabled the facts before the National Assembly, also as a matter of national interest