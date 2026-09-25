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Red cards that could throw 2027 polls into uncertainty

By Juliet Omelo | Sep. 25, 2026
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IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon. [Boniface Okendo, Standard] 

A court petition seeking to stop Kenya’s 2027 elections over the delayed review of constituency and ward boundaries, coming barely a day after Parliament moved closer to establishing a new referendum framework, has opened a potentially significant political question: could two seemingly separate constitutional processes combine to disrupt the electoral calendar and give President William Ruto more time in office?

Advocate Philip Kipkemoi Langat’s petition at the Milimani Law Courts seeks to bar the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission from conducting elections until it completes a comprehensive review of constituency and ward boundaries. The High Court has set February 25, 2027 for judgment, less than six months before the scheduled August 10 General Election.

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