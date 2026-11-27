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Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado escorted by Prison officers at Milimani High Court in Nairobi on November 27, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado has filed a notice of appeal seeking to challenge his conviction and 25-year prison sentence at the Court of Appeal over the murder of university student Sharon Otieno.

In the notice dated November 27, 2026, Obado, through Senior Counsel Kioko Kilukumi, said he intends to appeal against both his conviction and sentence before the Court of Appeal.

“Take notice that Obado appeals to the Court of Appeal against the decision of Justice Cecilia Githua, given at Nairobi on July 23, 2026, whereby the intended Appellant was convicted of the offence of Murder,” reads the notice.

The new development comes barely two hours after the former governor was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Justice Cecilia Githua after the court rejected his plea for a non-custodial sentence.

The notice states that Obado is challenging the decision that convicted him of murder as well as the punishment imposed by the court.

“The appeal is against conviction and sentence,” the notice states.

Obado's lawyers have also written to the Deputy Registrar of the High Court seeking certified copies of the proceedings, judgment and sentencing decision to enable them to prepare a memorandum of appeal. Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado escorted by Prison officers at Milimani High Court in Nairobi on November 27, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

In a letter dated November 27, Kilukumi said the defence had been instructed and retained by Obado to appeal against the conviction and sentence.

The lawyers asked the court to expedite the preparation and filing of the record of appeal at the Court of Appeal registry, saying the proceedings, judgment and sentencing decision had already been typed during the eight-year trial.

However, the appeal comes amid Obado's dissatisfaction with the 25-year custodial sentence imposed by the court after rejecting his earlier plea for a three-year non-custodial sentence.

At the same time, Sharon’s family lawyer Antony Opondo expressed dissatisfaction with the court’s decision to sentence Obado to 25 years in prison saying justice had not been served despite the conviction of the three men.

Opondo said the family would also challenge the sentence, describing the 25-year prison term imposed on Obado as a bad decision that would deny them continued financial support from the former governor.

He argued that Obado's imprisonment would limit his ability to assist the family because he had lost his liberty and access to his bank accounts.

The family had expected the court to impose a non-custodial sentence that would allow him to continue supporting Sharon's three children.

The family had made an emotional appeal during the sentencing proceedings, with Sharon's mother, Melida Auma, asking Justice Githua not to send Obado to prison.

“Don’t crucify Governor Obado. If he goes for death or life sentencing, I’ll see another death in my life. Do me a favour; just don’t take him to jail,” Auma told the court.

She argued that the two families had forgiven Obado and that he should be allowed to help raise Sharon's three children, who are currently under the care of their maternal grandmother.

“This court should note that Sharon left three children. If he is granted a non-custodial sentence, he will come back and help us take care of these kids,” she said.

Sharon's father, Douglas Zacharia Otieno, also expressed mixed feelings about the three convicts, saying he had forgiven Obado but remained bitter towards Oyamo and Obiero, whom he accused of playing direct roles in the events leading to his daughter's death.

The family had also sought compensation for the financial burden they incurred following Sharon's murder and the prolonged court proceedings.

However, Justice Githua declined to award compensation, ruling that the family had not presented sufficient evidence to establish the extent of the financial losses they claimed to have suffered. Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado escorted by Prison officers at Milimani High Court in Nairobi on November 27, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The judge said that although she recognised the family's loss and the expenses incurred in burying Sharon and pursuing the case, compensation in criminal proceedings required sufficient evidential material.

“In this case, I am not satisfied that sufficient evidential material has been availed to this court to prove the extent of damage or loss actually suffered by the victim's family to enable this court to assess and make a judicious order of compensation against the accused persons,” she ruled.

Obado was sentenced to 25 years in prison, the same term imposed on his former personal assistant Michael Juma Oyamo, while former Migori County Clerk Caspal Ajwang Obiero was jailed for 18 years.

In her sentencing decision, Justice Githua described Obado as the principal architect of the murder, finding that he supplied the motive, instigated the killing and provided financial resources to facilitate its execution.

The judge said the aggravating circumstances outweighed the mitigating factors presented by the three convicts, adding that a non-custodial sentence would not adequately reflect the seriousness of the offence.