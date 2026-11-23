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Days after a parliamentary committee visited Isiolo to look into the rising cases of cattle rustling and banditry, nine people have been killed in separate incidents in Isiolo and Meru counties.

In Isiolo's Maili Saba area in Burat Ward, five people were shot dead and four others sustained gunshot wounds following a rustling incident on Sunday afternoon.

The five, from Isiolo, are believed to have been targeted by a rival group from the region.

Along the Isiolo-Meru border, two herders who were in a search team for stolen livestock were shot dead by bandits suspected to be from Samburu East, on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at Tarbe Dimtu grazing zone, between Yakbarsadi in Isiolo and Kachuru in Igembe North, Meru County and was reported to the police in Kachuru.

Relatives identified the deceased as Osman Jaldesa Huqana and Godana Moko, who hail from Merti sub-county in Isiolo.

Abdullahi Malicha, who survived the attack said the group was searching for livestock that were stolen when they were ambushed by armed men clad in shukas.

"They just started shooting at us without any warning. I instinctively dived for cover on bare ground and luckily I survived unhurt," said Malicha.

The victims were buried at a cemetery in Kulamawe location in Isiolo in accordance with the Muslim faith.

At Shab Hills, an Isiolo herder who was looking after camels was killed on Sunday evening by raiders suspected to be from Samburu County. The camels belong to Somali businessmen from Isiolo and the animals were moved there from Kipsing location in Isiolo during the height of drought early this year.

National Police Reservists (NPR) engaged the raiders in a fierce shootout when the attackers attempted to flee with more than one hundred camels. Two camels were reportedly killed in crossfire.

However, unconfirmed report indicate the raiders managed to escape with a few camels.

The incident was reported at a police station in Igembe North in Meru County while the body was among the seven bodies moved for preservation at the Isiolo hospital.

Isiolo County Chief Officer for Health, Mohamud Abdikadir said three patients from the Maili Saba area were undergoing treatment at Isiolo County Teaching and Referral Hospital while a fourth one, with a punctured kidney, was referred to a facility in Meru County for specialized treatment.

Dr Abdikadir said there are seven bodies of those killed at Maili Tano and Shab on Sunday and Alamach on Saturday that are preserved at the county mortuary.

The doctor said those admitted at the facility had bullet wounds adding that they were all in stable condition.

"The bodies at the mortuary are preserved at the mortuary and we are working closely with the family members so that postmortems are carried out. Sadly, we have lost many people to inter-community killings," said Dr Abdikadir.

Isiolo Deputy Governor James Lowasa, Burat MCA Nicholas Lorot and his Ngaremara counterpart, Peter Losu, joined hundreds of residents at the hospital to assess the situation and establish the condition of those injured.

The leaders strongly condemned the attack, describing it as unacceptable, and called on security agencies to move swiftly to apprehend those responsible and restore peace and security in the region.

Lowasa blamed insecurity in Isiolo on livestock movements by herders from neighbouring counties, particularly during periods of drought. He argued that now that rains have returned to Isiolo and neighbouring counties, livestock belonging to other areas should be moved back to their respective regions to minimise tensions and prevent criminal elements from using livestock herding as a cover for cattle rustling.

The Deputy Governor also called for investigations into the possible involvement of rangers attached to some community conservancies, claiming that witnesses had reported seeing attackers wearing uniforms resembling those used by personnel from known community conservancies.

He urged security agencies to establish whether the individuals involved in the raid had any links to the conservancy sector and ensure that anyone found culpable faces the law.

Mr Losu and Mr Lorot echoed the concerns, demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged connection between the attack and conservancy rangers.

Lorot further claimed that the victims appeared to have been shot from behind, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the killings and the manner in which the attackers carried out the assault.

Lowasa also expressed concern over what he described as repeated attacks allegedly linked to members of the Samburu community. He accused security agencies of failing to take action against culprits responsible for previous attacks.

The latest attack comes barely a day after the National Assembly's Security Committee visited Isiolo County to collect residents' views on the prevailing security situation.

During last Saturday's visit by the Departmental Committee on Internal Security and National Administration, residents accused the State of failing to address insecurity in both Isiolo and Meru counties despite having information allegedly provided to security agencies to help identify, trace and arrest suspected criminals.

Residents said continued attacks, killings and injuries had left communities living in fear and demanded urgent government intervention.

On Saturday, they asked the State to compensate them with Sh 1.5 billion for livestock thefts and deaths from rustling and banditry incidents in the last five years.

The latest killings have also renewed calls for accountability, effective intelligence gathering and decisive security operations to end recurring violence in Isiolo County.