Audio By Vocalize

As Kenya approaches the 2027 General Election, one question should concern every citizen, policymaker and institution entrusted with safeguarding our democracy: Will the media be sufficiently resilient to fulfil its responsibility when the country needs it most?

This is not a hypothetical question. Across Kenya, newsrooms are shrinking, experienced journalists are leaving the profession, and media organisations are struggling financially. Those who remain are expected to deliver more with fewer resources, often amid intimidation, physical threats and online harassment.

Meanwhile, political temperatures are rising, public trust is being tested, and Artificial Intelligence is transforming how information is produced and consumed. These challenges are unfolding simultaneously, creating a perfect storm for Kenyan journalism. Yet this is precisely when the country needs a strong, independent and credible media more than ever.

Against this backdrop, the Kenya Editors’ Guild will convene its 9th Annual Editors’ Convention in Mombasa from November 25 to 29, under the theme “Navigating the Storm: Media Resilience on the Road to 2027.”

This is more than an annual gathering of editors. It is an opportunity to confront difficult questions about journalism’s future and the health of our democracy. Elections are not simply about voting. They are about the quality of information citizens receive before making decisions that shape their lives. When politicians promise jobs, affordable healthcare or lower taxes, who interrogates those promises? Who follows public money and reminds citizens of commitments made in previous elections?

Consider a mother struggling to pay school fees, a patient unable to access medication or a young graduate searching for employment. Their struggles are connected to decisions about taxation, public borrowing and governance.

Journalism must move beyond reporting political promises to examining their cost, feasibility and consequences. Preparing for 2027 also demands an honest examination of previous elections, particularly 2022.

The criticism surrounding media involvement in election results tallying raised important questions about accuracy, transparency, verification and public confidence. What did we get right? Where did we fall short? How do we strengthen editorial safeguards to ensure the pressure to report results quickly never compromises accuracy or credibility?

We must also recognise editorial bias, distinguish legitimate political communication from propaganda, and expose attempts by domestic and foreign actors to manipulate public opinion. Equally important is our responsibility to de-escalate political tensions. The headlines we publish, language we use and voices we amplify can either inflame divisions or encourage peaceful public discourse.

Our convention will bring together media leaders, government, constitutional commissions, regulators, technology companies and development partners to identify practical solutions.

We are honoured that Chief Justice Martha Koome will be our Chief Guest, underscoring the importance of engagement between the media and institutions safeguarding constitutionalism and the rule of law.As editors, we must also confront our shortcomings.

We cannot demand accountability from public institutions while avoiding scrutiny of our editorial decisions, professional standards and treatment of journalists.

The responsibility to rebuild public trust begins with us. Ultimately, this conversation is about protecting every Kenyan’s right to credible information.

-The writer is president, Kenya Editors’ Guild