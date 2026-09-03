Bandits raid Turkana village, kill three, steal livestock

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Security vehicles patrolling around Lokwar-Nakuse village to heighten security and return normalcy. [Mike Ekutan, Standard]

Suspected bandits raided Lokwar Nakuse village in Turkana South, killing three people and driving away livestock.

The attack occurred amidst an ongoing government disarmament and security operation.

The assault on Wednesday has left residents counting their losses, with an unknown number of livestock stolen and families once again forced to confront the harsh reality of banditry despite the heavy presence of security personnel in the area.

For some residents, the attack has reopened old wounds.

Ekipor Taknyuk, a widow from Lokwar village, said the loss of her livestock had rekindled painful memories of her husband’s death, who was killed in a previous bandit raid.

“The livestock I was left with when my husband was killed some time back has been stolen. It has reminded me of what I had already forgotten,” Ekipor told The Standard.

She expressed hope that the increased deployment of security officers and frequent patrols would bring an end to killings and livestock raids.

“I thought I would never see another person killed in this village when I saw many security officers and big vehicles patrolling around and conducting disarmament. But I wonder what is happening now. Why are killings rampant?” she questioned.

The latest attack has also plunged families into mourning, with relatives questioning the government's ability to protect communities along the volatile Turkana borderlands.

Gabriel Loyomo, a businessman from Lokichar town, is mourning the death of his two brothers, who were killed during the attack.

Loyomo questioned how the killings could have happened while the government was conducting a disarmament exercise aimed at eliminating illegal firearms and restoring security.

“It is really painful to see my brothers lying in a pool of blood while the government claims it is there to protect people. We were sure we would not lose anyone after the exercise started, but it is an irony,” he said.

The attack has also led residents to question whether the disarmament operation has been implemented fairly across the region.

William Ekiru, a resident of Lokwar, said he supported the government's decision to disarm communities, believing it would help restore peace.

“This was the best idea I had been waiting for. We lauded the government for initiating the disarmament, but how is it that our neighbours still possess illegal firearms? Or has the exercise not yet started on their side?” he asked.

Turkana leaders have increased pressure on the government, demanding urgent action to recover the stolen livestock and protect residents from further assaults.

Turkana South MP Dr John Ariko condemned the killings, calling the attack inhumane and accusing the government of failing to heed earlier calls to strengthen community security structures before embarking on disarmament.

“I told the Ministry of Interior last time that the first thing they should do is arm the National Police Reservists before the disarmament exercise, but they never listened to me. See now what is happening,” said Dr Ariko.

Turkana leaders have decided to suspend Gulf Energy's oil operations in Turkana until the government provides assurances regarding the safety of residents in Turkana East and Turkana South.