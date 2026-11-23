Audio By Vocalize

Tanzanian activist Twaha Mwaipaya who was allegedly abducted in Rwai, Nairobi, on October 25, 2026. [Courtesy]

High Court has summoned Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin to explain investigations into the disappearance of Tanzanian activist Twaha Mwaipaya, nearly a month after his alleged abduction.

Justice Alexander Muteti of Milimani High Court on Monday ordered Amin to appear before the court on a date to be fixed and present an updated report on investigations into the whereabouts of Mwaipaya, who was allegedly abducted in Rwai, Nairobi, on October 25, 2026.

“Accordingly, this court hereby issues summons to the Director of Criminal Investigations to appear on a date to be fixed by the court and present an updated report on the investigations so far undertaken following the disappearance of Mr Twaha Mwaipaya,” ruled Justice Muteti.

However, the judge declined an application seeking to compel Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat to testify, ruling that his appearance would not add significant value to the inquiry.

In his ruling, Justice Muteti said the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja had already informed the court that investigations into Mwaipaya's disappearance were being conducted by officers directly answerable to the DCI.

The judge observed that the DCI was therefore best placed to account for the progress made by investigators and explain the steps taken to establish the whereabouts of the missing activist.

"The investigation cannot be undertaken ad infinitum," Justice Muteti ruled.

He said the family, friends, relatives and the public were entitled to an expeditious and detailed investigation, noting that the case involved not only the missing person's liberty but also his constitutional right to life.

The judge said the State had a responsibility to investigate every reported disappearance and return to court with findings.

He further noted that the Inspector General had confirmed that the matter was being investigated by the Ruai Directorate of Criminal Investigations, which reports directly to the DCI.

"Every single incident of disappearance should prick the conscience of all right-thinking members of society but it raises critical questions about the safety and security of everyone," he said.

Justice Muteti observed that the disappearance raised serious questions about the country's commitment to protecting human rights and ensuring the safety of citizens and visitors.

He cited international human rights jurisprudence, emphasising that the State had an obligation to conduct serious investigations into alleged violations of fundamental rights and identify those responsible.

The application was supported by lawyers representing the applicants, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and other interested parties, who argued that the DCI and DIG were key public officers whose testimony would assist the court in establishing the whereabouts of Mwaipaya.

They maintained that the two officers should be held accountable for police operations and that their appearance was necessary for the court to obtain information on the disappearance.

The applicants argued that they were not seeking a review of previous court orders but merely wanted the officers summoned as witnesses in the habeas corpus proceedings.

However, lawyers representing the respondents opposed the application, arguing that the Inspector General had already given comprehensive evidence on behalf of the National Police Service.

They further contended that the applicants had failed to demonstrate what additional information the two officers possessed that would assist the court.

Senior State Attorney Marwa also opposed the application, arguing that the request amounted to an attempt to review earlier orders without following the proper procedure.

He informed the court that the DCI was preparing a further affidavit that would be filed for consideration alongside the respondents' earlier court filings.

In determining the application, Justice Muteti said the DCI's appearance was necessary because the Inspector General had specifically placed investigations within his department's mandate.

The judge noted that declining to summon Amin would leave the court without an opportunity to hear directly from the officer responsible for the investigations.

"It is therefore clear that if the court does not allow the summoning of the DCI, there will be no opportunity for him to offer an account for the court on the extent of investigations undertaken by his team," he said.

He added that the DCI was a competent and compellable witness who held the key to police investigations.

The court consequently ordered Amin to appear and provide an updated account of investigations into Mwaipaya's disappearance.