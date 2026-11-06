Woman who recorded self while suffocating nine-year old arrested

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Police in Kirinyaga County have arrested a woman who recorded herself while suffocating her nine-year-old baby with intent to kill. [File,Standard]

Police in Kirinyaga County have arrested a woman who recorded herself while suffocating her nine-year-old baby with intent to kill.

The Thursday night arrest was a breakthrough in saving the baby has since been handed over to the children's department for safety while the mother is being held at a police station.

Kirinyaga county police commander Anderson Njagi, said with the assistance of members of the public, they were able to locate the house of the 18-year-old in Kagio town.

Njagi said the disturbing news was a collective effort from members of the public.

She will be arraigned at a Baricho Court as police seek more days to complete investigations.

Njagi urged Kenyans to ensure children are safe, and that they have laws that govern them.

"Kenyans need to understand that even after giving birth despite you being a parent, the child is governed by laws, protect them" he said.

Njagi said that even if a relationship ends between a man and a woman, a child needs to be protected and not be mistreated.

"End of a relationship between a man and a woman who had the intentions of marrying and a child is involved should not be a subject for the child to be mistreated or even suffer, in fact the child needs to be protected" he said