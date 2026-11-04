Family seeks court intervention after advocate abducted by armed men

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Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi was allegedly bundled into a vehicle by armed men on Sunday morning before his car was abandoned along the same road. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

An advocate has been abducted by armed men along Muchai Road in Nairobi, triggering a frantic search and a court battle to compel security agencies to disclose his whereabouts.

Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi, who practises at Abshir & Njagi Advocates, was allegedly bundled into a vehicle by armed men on Sunday morning before his car was abandoned along the same road.

His family has now moved to the High Court seeking orders compelling the National Intelligence Service (NIS), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), National Police Service and other security agencies to produce him in court or explain his whereabouts.

According to court documents, Abdi was last seen on November 1, 2026, at approximately 7am along Muchai Road, off Ngong Road, where he was allegedly forced into a vehicle by unknown individuals wearing guns and dressed in tactical gear.

A certificate of urgency filed by his family states that the advocate was last seen being forced into a Land Cruiser TX by the individuals.

"The Subject was last seen on 1st November 2026 at approximately 7am along Muchai Road off Ngong Road where he was allegedly forcefully being forced into a Land Cruiser by unknown individuals wielding guns and dressed in tactical gear," the application states.

The application further states that his motor vehicle, a Toyota Premio registration number KDL 356C, was recovered along Muchai Road and is currently at Kilimani Police Station.

His disappearance was reported at Kilimani Police Station under OB number 55/1/11/2026.

In a supporting affidavit, his brother, Zakaria Abshir, says he received information about the incident and subsequently visited the scene with investigating officers.

He states that witnesses told police that the vehicle in which Abdi was travelling was pursued by two vehicles, a black Land Cruiser TX and a double-cab pickup.

"The members of the public informed the investigating officer that the occupants of the black Land Cruiser TX and the black double cab were in tactical combat uniform, complete with bulletproof vests and carried guns which they displayed openly," the affidavit states.

The family says Abdi's mobile phones have since been switched off and his whereabouts remain unknown.

The advocate's disappearance comes against the backdrop of a contentious criminal case at Makadara Law Courts, where he is representing a complainant in criminal case number MCCR/E2910/2025, Republic versus Ahmed Ali Mohamed.

Court documents indicate that Abdi had previously raised concerns over alleged intimidation and interference with witnesses in the matter.

His family claims that the alleged abduction could be connected to the ongoing criminal proceedings, although the circumstances surrounding his disappearance remain unclear.

The court has been asked to summon senior security officials, including the Inspector General of Police, the Director of Criminal Investigations, the Director-General of NIS and the Director of Military Intelligence, to explain whether Abdi is in their custody.

The family is also seeking orders directing the respondents to immediately disclose his whereabouts and facilitate his production before court.

They want the court to compel security agencies to preserve and produce CCTV footage, vehicle tracking data, mobile phone records and other relevant information covering the period surrounding his disappearance.

The application is supported by an affidavit sworn by his brother, who says the family is deeply concerned about his safety and well-being.

The court is being urged to treat the matter as urgent, with the family arguing that his continued disappearance exposes him to possible harm.

The High Court is expected to give directions on the matter