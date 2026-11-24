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Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, who was ousted in an overnight vote, at a past event in Antananarivo on October 17, 2025. [AFP]

Madagascan lawmakers voted early on Tuesday to oust the speaker of the National Assembly over allegations of abuse of power, adding to political upheaval in the Indian Ocean island nation.

Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, a former presidential candidate in the 2023 election, is widely seen as one of the key figures behind Madagascar's rapprochement with Russia since Colonel Michael Randrianirina took power in a military coup last year.

The 54-year-old is believed to have presidential ambitions ahead of an election scheduled for late 2027, when the current political transition period is due to end.

More than two-thirds of lawmakers voted to remove him from office in a surprise overnight ballot.

They said they had acted to safeguard the integrity of the National Assembly, accusing Randrianasoloniaiko of running the chamber single-handedly and making unilateral decisions in violation of several articles of its internal rules.

Since taking power following youth-led protests last year, Madagascar's new leader has stepped up efforts to strengthen ties with Russia, marked by deliveries of Russian weapons, a meeting with President Vladimir Putin and the opening of a Russian cultural centre.

Randrianasoloniaiko, a former professional judoka who heads the African Judo Union, championed closer ties with Moscow from the outset of his tenure as speaker, travelling to Russia several times.

The former French colony has endured repeated bouts of political unrest since gaining independence in 1960, including a disputed election that triggered a prolonged standoff in 2002 and a military-backed coup in 2009.

In 2018, opposition supporters occupied parts of the capital for weeks, protesting electoral reforms and demanding the resignation of then-president Hery Rajaonarimampianina. The crisis ended with the formation of a national unity government.

Most recently, weeks of youth-led protests culminated in the army seizing power in October 2025.