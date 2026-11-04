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Defilement, online abuse among leading threats to children in Kenya

By Fred Kagonye | Nov. 4, 2026
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Defilement remains the leading reported sexual offence in Kenya, with some 5,823 cases recorded in the 2025-26 financial year, according to a report by the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ).

The report also recorded over 1,000 rape cases, 394 indecent acts, 362 sexual assaults and 258 incest cases. Other forms of gender-based violence accounted for 24,830 cases.

Nairobi has the highest number of reported GBV cases at 3,004, followed by Meru with 1,925 and Kiambu with 1,772.

During the same period, the Judiciary also resolved 30,915 sexual and gender-based violence cases, including 5,942 defilement cases, 994 rape cases, 406 indecent acts, 316 sexual assaults and 299 incest cases. Other forms of gender-based violence accounted for 22,958 cases.

The report further highlights online sexual abuse targeting children, identifying women aged 25 to 39 among the offenders, including those who abused their own children or children under their care.

Kenya recorded eighty-seven (87) cases of online abuse involving children aged below 18. Children aged seven to nine accounted for the highest number, at 20, followed by those aged 13 to 15 (19) and 16 to 17 (14).

Other victims included children aged 10 to 12 (13), 0 to three (11) and four to six (10).

Of the victims, 84 were Kenyan, comprising 63 girls and 21 boys. The remaining three were female Tanzanian nationals.

Authorities arrested 76 suspects, including 66 Kenyans (35 women and 31 men). The others included two Americans, two Tanzanians, two Germans, one Dutch, one British, one Ugandan and one Indian national.

The State Department for Children Services helpline received 5,269 reports of child-related concerns. Neglect accounted for the largest share, with 1,711 cases, followed by physical abuse (789) and defilement (613).

Cases involving child marriage, incest, sodomy, indecent touching and female genital mutilation collectively accounted for 464 reports.

The report also recorded 1,124 cases involving children in conflict with the law, of which 1,009 were concluded. A further 14,387 cases involving children in contact with the law were filed, while 15,172 were concluded, including cases carried over from previous years.

Meanwhile, 262 children were living with their mothers in 38 women's prisons across the country. Lang'ata Women's Prison had the highest number, at 38, followed by Eldoret (31), Kisii (17) and Meru (15).

Borstal institutions and youth correctional centres held 590 children, including 24 girls at Kamae and 566 boys at Shimo La Tewa, Kamiti and Shikusa.

“Of the 113 children committed to Kamiti, 102 were remanded by the courts, while 11 were convicted and committed to the same institution,” the report states.

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