Police Inspector Sang denies murdering Dr Victoria Mutiso, remanded for 21 days

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Inspector Kenneth Sang arraigned at Milimani Law Courts on October 25, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Prime suspect Inspector of Police Kenneth Sang has been charged with the murder of Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso before the Milimani High Court.

Sang appeared before Justice Alexander Muteti on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, where he pleaded not guilty to the murder charge after a mental assessment report dated October 29, 2026, confirmed that he was mentally fit to stand trial.

“Plea of not guilty is entered,” the judge declared.

Sang is accused of murdering Dr Mutiso on July 29, 2026, at approximately 9.30am along Mawensi Road in Kilimani Sub-County, Nairobi County.

According to the charge sheet, the prosecution alleges that Sang, jointly with others who have not been presented before the court, murdered Dr Mutiso.

He was charged with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code, Chapter 63 of the Laws of Kenya.

Following the plea, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), through State Prosecutor Victor Owiti, asked the court to postpone the bail hearing, saying the prosecution would oppose his release.

“We urge that the bail hearing be postponed to another time and the State will be opposing bail and intend to file an affidavit opposing bail. We request to file the affidavit within seven days,” Owiti told the court.

The prosecutor further asked the court to direct the probation office to prepare and file a pre-bail report to guide the court in determining the application.

Owiti also requested that Sang's case be placed alongside another murder case facing Rose Mbithe and others over Dr Mutiso's killing for purposes of consolidation.

Lawyer Okoyo, who was appointed to represent Sang, said he would not oppose the prosecution's request to file an affidavit.

Sang informed the court that his home was in Eldoret, while his lawyer indicated that the defence would file a formal bail application within four days.

In his direction, Justice Muteti ordered the DPP to file a response opposing bail within three days.

The court also ordered that Sang file his formal bail application within four days.

The court directed that the matter be mentioned on November 30, 2026, for further directions.

Sang will remain in custody at Industrial Area Remand Prison pending the bail proceedings.