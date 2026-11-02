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Third suspect linked to Shamakhokho Sh1 million robbery arrested

By Christian Mutunga | Nov. 2, 2026
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The Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Monday said Angwegwe was trailed down and apprehended in the Esirulo area of Emuhaya. [iStockphoto]

A third suspect linked to Sh1 million daylight robbery along the Shamakhokho–Serem road, Vihiga County has been arrested.

The suspect identified as Sammy Angwegwe was arrested on Sunday following an intelligence-led operation mounted by detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Western Region, in collaboration with officers from Embali Police Station in Emuhaya Sub-County and detectives from DCI Hamisi.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Monday said Angwegwe was trailed down and apprehended in the Esirulo area of Emuhaya.

According to the DCI, the 36-year-old suspect  joins two other suspects already in custody believed to be among those who participated in the audacious robbery in which a woman was relieved of Sh1 million at gunpoint.

The frightening ordeal DCI said unfolded on October 19, 2026, shortly after the victim, accompanied by a friend, withdrew Sh1 million from a bank in Mbale.

The money, intended for the purchase of building materials, was tucked into a shopping bag before the two women embarked on their journey home.

DCI said the duo boarded a matatu and alighted at Shamakhokho stage, before boarding a motorcycle for the onward journey to Chemobo Village in Nandi County.

“But what began as an ordinary journey soon turned into a nightmare. As they approached the vicinity of Erusui Girls School, a white Toyota Probox suddenly cut them off, bringing their journey to an abrupt and terrifying halt,” DCI said, adding, “Before the two women could make sense of what was happening, four men flung open the vehicle’s doors and descended on them.”

Two of the assailants were armed with pistols, leaving the victims at the mercy of the heavily armed gang.

In a matter of moments, DCI said the suspects snatched the shopping bag containing the Sh1 million, alongside another bag carrying the victim’s personal valuables, before jumping back into their vehicle and speeding off towards Serem Town.

“The brazen daylight heist immediately triggered investigations, with detectives from DCI Hamisi rushing to the scene to document the incident and launch a manhunt for the perpetrators,” DCI said.

The three will remain in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment as detectives pursue further leads, seeking to unravel the full extent of the criminal enterprise and bring all those involved to justice.

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Related Topics

Daylight Robbery Shamakhokho Third Suspect Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB),
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