KRA intercepts drones, mobile phone at JKIA

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The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has said that its officers have intercepted 52 refurbished assorted mobile phones and three drones at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The authority said that the operation was made successful through the use of baggage-scanning technology meant to detect goods being smuggled into the country.

“The interception occurred during the clearance of arriving passengers at the airport when Customs officers noticed an airport employee, specifically a cleaner, carrying two black backpacks as she exited the terminal,” said KRA.

The cleaner is alleged to have fled after noticing the KRA officers but was intercepted and detained for further questioning.

In the interrogation room, the cleaner told officers that a female passenger who had jetted back into the country had handed two bags and requested her to take them through customs.

The traveller was traced and she confirmed that she had handed over the two bags to the cleaner at the airport’s washrooms for processing.

“A further review of the passenger’s travel documents established that she was a frequent traveller. Customs officers proceeded to conduct a physical verification of the contents of the bags in the presence of both the passenger and the airport worker.”

When the luggage was checked it contained the 52 mobile phones, travel adapters, phone chargers, screen protectors and USB cables.

Inside were two DJI Mini 3 Pro drones, two controllers and two batteries, as well as one DJI Air 25 drone, its controller, battery and accessories.

KRA said that the interception underscored the importance of scanners at JKIA which strengthen border controls and help in detecting concealed and unauthorised goods.

“KRA continues to strengthen its use of technology and risk-based passenger screening to facilitate legitimate travel and trade while addressing attempts to circumvent Customs controls.”

The authority said that the importation of drones is restricted and requires authorisation from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

“Travellers and importers are therefore required to establish and comply with the applicable regulatory requirements before bringing drones into the country.”