Zum Zum ownership feud erupts as state eyes land for squatters

Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Lawyers representing warring former business partners behind a company which the government intends to compulsorily acquire a multi-billion-shilling property for Mombasa squatters clashed over court orders issued by Milimani Commercial Court Judge Rhoda Rutto.

Senior lawyer Paul Mwangi, who represents Nedim Mohamed Ibrahim in the case, told the Judge that the orders she issued were allegedly to defy Justice Florence Wangari’s orders by the Registrar of Companies, requiring Zum Zum Investments Limited shares held by his client’s former business partner Abdulkarim Saleh Muhsin.