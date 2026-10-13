IEBC sued separately over ballot paper security, campaign finance capping

IEBC faces two court challenges over ballot security and campaign spending limits ahead of the 2027 elections. [File, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is embroiled in fresh court battles over ballot papers’ security features and campaign financing.

The first case was filed by the National Reconstruction Alliance Party (NRA), which claimed that the Ethekon-Edung- led commission had allegedly removed security features from the ballot papers.