Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Barchok heads to full trial as Sh2.75m graft settlement fails

By Kiprono Kurgat | Sep. 19, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok before the Senate's County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee at Bunge Towers. March 28, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok has suffered a blow after the out-of-Court settlement failed.  

The Milimani Anti-Corruption Court had given the DPP until September 16 2026, to review Barchok's request to have the charges withdrawn through an out-of-court settlement, but talks failed. On September 17 2026, the court set the matter for full hearing.

The embattled county boss is out on Sh5 million cash bail under strict conditions.

He is barred from accessing county procurement records, contacting prosecution witnesses or making public pronouncements about the case.

Once the prosecution closes its case, the court will decide whether Barchok has a case to answer and should be placed on his defence.

On Thursday, September 17, 2026, Barchok appeared in Milimani Anti-Corruption Court in an ongoing case filed by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over a Sh2.7 million graft case.

EACC filed the petition on grounds that the governor and two others are charged with conflict of interest, acquisition of proceeds of crime and Money laundering.                           

The allegations relate to the governor's receipt of a benefit of Sh2.7 million from companies that traded with the County Government of Bomet to the tune of Sh152.3 million between the Financial Years 2019/2020 and 2024/2026.

The charges stem from a series of transactions involving the award of tenders by the Bomet County Government to Chemasus Construction Limited.

Barchok faced seven counts in total. In the first charge, the prosecution alleged that between November 14, 2020, and March 10, 2021, he knowingly acquired an indirect private interest worth Sh2 million in tenders awarded to Chemasus Construction for the routine maintenance of the Kimenderit–Kotoibek–Olbutyo Bridge Road and the hire of a grader.

The second count accused Barchok of acquiring proceeds of crime. It is alleged that on March 10, 2021, he irregularly received Sh2 million from Chemasus Construction Limited, a payment reportedly linked to the award of the aforementioned tenders.

Further charges involved suspicious financial transactions conducted through the Governor’s personal Equity Bank accounts.

Prosecutors claim that the funds believed to be proceeds of crime were later transferred to third-party accounts in an apparent attempt to obscure their origin.

In the seventh and final count, Barchok, Evans Kipkoech Korir, and his company, Chemasus Construction Limited, were jointly charged with money laundering.

The prosecution alleges that the accused parties knowingly transferred Sh2 million to conceal the source of the funds.  

Also on June 18, 2026, a court in Nakuru jailed the county boss and other county officials for one month for contempt of court.

Still, on the same date, the governor was in West Des Moines, Iowa, USA, attending the Gotap Gaa international conference and AGM from June 18-21.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court sitting in Kericho ordered the Bomet Police Station OCS to arrest Barchok and six other county officials for contempt of court.

In a letter dated June 24, 2026, from Lady Justice Anne Mwaure and signed by the Deputy Registrar, it reads: "You are hereby commanded to arrest the seven individuals and bring them before the court, "Reads the letter.

The court named Kenya County Government Workers Union as the claimant, while the County Government of Bomet and the County Public Service Board were the 1st and 2nd respondents, respectively.

The respondents are Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok, County Secretary Simon Langat, CEC Finance Milga Rono, Chairperson of the County Public Service Board Eng. Alexander Ngeno, County Public Service Board CEO Emmy Chesang, and Erick Rono (Retired HR Manager). Others are County Public Service Board members David Tuei, Elijah Byegon, Paul Kirui, Cecilia Ngetich and Millicent Soi.                                                            

The case arose from court proceedings in which the Employment and Labour Relations Court directed the Bomet County Government to reinstate 595 employees whose contracts were allegedly terminated unlawfully.

The officials were found guilty of disobeying the reinstatement directive issued on March 29, 2026.            

newsdesk@standardmedia.co.ke

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Governor Hillary Barchok Bomet Governor Corruption Case Graft Case
.

Latest Stories

Tame the egos: The elephant in the Opposition politics and the nightmare there in
Tame the egos: The elephant in the Opposition politics and the nightmare there in
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
13 mins ago
G-to-G fuel con: Museveni ditches Ruto, says oil importation deal scheme swindling Uganda
National
By Ndung’u Gachane
13 mins ago
Ruto's university funding U-turn exposes crisis of his own making
Education
By Standard Team
13 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

G-to-G fuel con: Museveni ditches Ruto, says oil importation deal scheme swindling Uganda
By Ndung’u Gachane 13 mins ago
G-to-G fuel con: Museveni ditches Ruto, says oil importation deal scheme swindling Uganda
Ruto's university funding U-turn exposes crisis of his own making
By Standard Team 13 mins ago
Ruto's university funding U-turn exposes crisis of his own making
Tame the egos: The elephant in the Opposition politics and the nightmare there in
By Barrack Muluka 13 mins ago
Tame the egos: The elephant in the Opposition politics and the nightmare there in
Which way Sifuna: Options for the Linda Mwananchi leader as rifts emerge within
By Okumu Modachi 13 mins ago
Which way Sifuna: Options for the Linda Mwananchi leader as rifts emerge within
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved