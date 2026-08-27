Bomet Governor Barchok asks DPP Ingonga to drop Sh2m graft case

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Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok before the Senate's County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee at Bunge Towers. March 28, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Bomet Governor Hillary Kipng’eno Barchok has approached the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga, seeking to have his Sh2 million corruption charges dropped.

The new development emerged on Thursday, August 27, 2026, when the matter came up for mention before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, where the Office of the DPP asked for more time to obtain directions from Ingonga on whether the charges should be withdrawn or not.

State prosecutor Mr Bore told Principal Magistrate Celesa Okore that the prosecution was still awaiting instructions from the DPP regarding the request made by the accused persons.

“My instruction, we are still waiting for directions from the DPP, Renson Ingonga. We will update the court before the next hearing date. As of today, we are yet to receive the directions from the DPP on the review of charges,” Bore told the court.

The mention had been scheduled to inform the court on the outcome of consultations on the out-of-court settlement and the DPP's position regarding the request to review the case.

The defence, led by lawyers Edward Ooge and Julius Anyoka, did not oppose the prosecution's request for additional time but urged the court to retain the hearing dates already fixed for September.

Ooge told the court that the defence was not opposed to the DPP being given time to make a decision to drop the case, but asked that the prosecution should remain ready to proceed should the parties fail to reach an agreement.

Magistrate Okore subsequently directed that the matter proceed to hearing unless there were new developments from the DPP in the meantime before the scheduled dates.

“If there will be any positive or new developments from the DPP before the next hearing dates, parties are allowed to move the court accordingly,” Okore ruled.

She further directed the prosecution to ensure that witnesses are available on the hearing dates in case the parties fail to reach an out-of-court settlement.

“The prosecutor is advised to avail witnesses on the hearing dates should parties fail to reach an agreement on the review process,” the magistrate said.

The court extended the existing bond terms for all the accused persons and fixed September 16, 2026, as the next hearing date.

The push for an out-of-court settlement follows a request made by Governor Barchok and his co-accused to the DPP last month seeking a review of the charges and settlement of the criminal proceedings.

In the case, Governor Barchok is facing seven charges alongside Evans Kipkoech Korir and Chemasus Construction Limited over an alleged Sh2 million transaction linked to contracts awarded by the Bomet County Government.

The prosecution alleges that Barchok acquired an indirect private interest worth Sh2 million in tenders awarded to Chemasus Construction for routine maintenance of the Kimenderit-Kotoibek-Olbutyo Bridge Road and the hire of a grader.

He is also accused of acquiring proceeds of crime after allegedly receiving Sh2 million from Chemasus Construction Limited on March 10, 2021.

Prosecutors further allege that the money was subsequently moved through several transactions in an attempt to conceal its source.

The charges include conflict of interest, acquisition and use of proceeds of crime and money laundering.

Barchok, Korir and Chemasus Construction Limited have since denied the allegations.

The Governor is currently out on a Sh15 million bond or Sh5 million cash bail, while his co-accused were released on separate bond and cash bail terms.