Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Russia seizes assets of Nestle, French firms

By AFP | Sep. 18, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a televised address to the nation ahead of the parliamentary election, in Moscow. [AFP]

Russian authorities have seized the residual businesses and assets of Swiss food giant Nestle and three French groups, the latest move against Western firms in response to sanctions against Moscow over its war against Ukraine.

A decree signed by President Vladimir Putin issued late Thursday transferred the Russian operations of Nestle, French retailer Auchan and the former Leroy Merlin DIY chain, now known as Lemana Pro, to a company called LEV Management.

The decree also covers the Russian subsidiaries of French logistics group FM Logistic.

Investigative outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe reported that LEV Management was created only at the end of 2025, and is headed by a Russian interior ministry general. It had no known business activity.

Most Western companies quickly sold their Russian operations and holdings after the Ukraine invasion, or at least isolated them, as sanctions have made trading in most goods difficult.

Russia has since made it difficult for firms to leave, requiring presidential authorisation for deals, or seizing the assets outright.

In a short statement, Nestle said it was "committed to taking all necessary steps to protect its rights and ensure continuity of business operations in the interests of all stakeholders, particularly its employees".

"The company is assessing the situation and its options," it added, without providing details of its residual Russian operations.

Jean-Philippe Bertschy of the Swiss investment bank Vontobel said he expected the financial impact to Nestle would be small "given Russia's limited contribution to group sales".

He said Russia now accounted for just over one percent of the group's sales, down from around two percent before the Ukraine war.

It has suspended "the vast majority of sales, non-essential imports, advertising and capital investment", he said, while continuing to supply essential food items.

Auchan and Leroy Merlin are both controlled by France's Mulliez family, and each have around a dozen outlets in Russia.

The latest seizure echoes Moscow's 2023 takeover of Danone's Russian business, which was later sold to a nephew of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

President Vladimir Putin Russia - Ukraine War EU sanction on Russia
.

Latest Stories

Kajiado's digital land reforms praised for strengthening ownership, curbing corruption
Kajiado's digital land reforms praised for strengthening ownership, curbing corruption
Rift Valley
By Peterson Githaiga
19 mins ago
Ogamba: Adequate funding and teacher deployment key to fixing education sector
Education
By Mike Kihaki
26 mins ago
Nairobi police arrests Benin national in Sh 2.5m fraud case.
Newsbeat
By Lilian Chepkoech
31 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From 55bob contribution to presidential bid: Why Sifuna has been sued
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
From 55bob contribution to presidential bid: Why Sifuna has been sued
Court orders woman to allow governor access to child as her urgent case fails
By Julius Chepkwony 1 hr ago
Court orders woman to allow governor access to child as her urgent case fails
Florence Nyagah: Six months on, family waits for justice after murder
By Lilian Chepkoech 1 hr ago
Florence Nyagah: Six months on, family waits for justice after murder
New genes: Why we should allow Burundians to stay put
By Kenyatta Otieno 2 hrs ago
New genes: Why we should allow Burundians to stay put
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved