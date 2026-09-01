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Farmer's widow, brother deny murder charges

By Martin Ndiema | Sep. 18, 2026
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Mary Muthoni and Michael Maina Karembesha when they appeared before Justice Robert Limo on September 17, 2026. [Martin Ndiema, Standard]

The widow and brother of the slain farmer and businessman Joseph Njenga alias Njuguna have pleaded not guilty to his murder.

Mary Muthoni, the widow of the deceased and Michael Maina Karembesha, his brother, appeared before High Court Judge Robert Limo and denied the allegations against them.

The prosecution claims that the two, along with others not currently in court, were responsible for Njenga's death on the night of July 29 and 30 at Maili Tano, Twiga Location, Chepchoina, in Endebess, Trans Nzoia County.

Prosecutor Mark Magun opposed their release on bail, arguing that they might interfere with witnesses, some of whom are family members.

Magun pointed out that the murder took place at Njuguna’s home, suggesting that the accused could face hostility if released.

Defence lawyers Jason Kimani and David Teti urged the court to consider more lenient bail terms, emphasising that bail is a constitutional right.

“There’s no solid evidence linking the claims to any real risk of interference. Specifically, the prosecution hasn’t shown any proof that the witnesses are in danger,” the defence lawyers contended.

They also criticised the prosecution for not identifying the witnesses who are supposedly at risk or providing any evidence of threats.

The defence noted that Muthoni has a second home in Ruiru, Kiambu County, where she could reside.

“The affidavit lacks any evidence of phone calls, messages, or any communication with the witnesses,” Teti added.

Justice Limo ordered a social inquiry to be conducted and a pre-bail report to be submitted within seven days.

“I’ve listened to both the defense and the State regarding the bond application. I will instruct that the social inquiry be carried out immediately, and the pre-bail report be filed within a week,” Limo stated.

The case is set to be mentioned on September 23 for further directions.

The prosecution has asked the court to let the two go, stating that they will be treated as witnesses for the prosecution in this case.

 Njenga, who was 68 years old, was discovered dead in his home at Kiptugut Farm in Kimase village, three weeks ago.

Muthoni, was reportedly kidnapped during the incident but was later found safe in Kitale town.

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Related Topics

Farmer Joseph Njenga Justice Robert Limo Trans Nzoia County Kiptugut Farm
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