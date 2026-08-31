Farmer's mutilated body found at home as wife, watchman arrested

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Police in Trans-Nzoia County are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a prominent farmer at his home on Sunday morning.

The mutilated body of Joseph Njenga, 68, was discovered in his residence, just hours after hosting his in-laws.

Njenga's wife was reportedly abducted, found unconscious, and dumped at the Tale-Webuye roundabout about 2km from Kitale town.

It is alleged that a motorist rescued her and rushed her to Kitale County Hospital for treatment.

The incident took place at Kiptugut Farm in Kimase Village, Twiga area, Chepchoina, within Endebess Constituency.

The deceased's brother, John Kuria, said Njenga's home was not broken into, but an unknown amount of money had been stolen.

He revealed that the family had hosted their in-laws, who visited on Saturday to pay bride price for their sister.

Kuria said his late brother dropped some of the visitors to Kitale town before returning home at around 9.00pm.

"We departed to our respective homes after the ceremony, and my late brother dropped some of the visitors in Kitale before he returned to his home," he told The Standard.

Njenga reportedly chatted with his guard before retiring to bed at around 10 PM.

"The watchman told us my brother returned after dropping the visitors at 9.00 pm and retired an hour later before his disfigured body was discovered in the morning," said Kuria.

Kuria said he received the sad news from the watchman's wife and rushed to Njenga's home.

"We are shocked by my brother's killing. There was no forced entry into the home. The watchman says he is not aware of how the assailants killed his boss," he said.

The Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) vice chairperson, Ann Wanjiku, was among the leaders who visited Njenga's home and called on police to conduct proper investigation to establish who killed the farmer.

Wanjiku and Mau Mau Associate General Director James Mahuria condemned the farmer's killing and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice.

"We condemn the killing, and I urge police to ensure no stone is left unturned," said Wanjiku.

Mahuria said the killing has sparked fear among residents in the area and urged police to address the rising insecurity within the county.

Endebess OCPD Solomon Esakina confirmed Njenga's death and said that the wife, Mary Ngethe, and the watchman had been arrested to assist police with the investigation.

"Detectives have launched investigations, and several people, including the deceased's wife and watchman, are being interrogated," Esakina told the Standard.

Police stated that Njenga's wife had no visible injuries, and it remains unclear how she became unconscious and was subsequently taken to hospital.

The body was removed to Crystal Hospital Morgue in Kitale.