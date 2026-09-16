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Farmer's widow and brother to face murder charges

By Martin Ndiema | Sep. 16, 2026
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Michael Maina Karembesha and Mary Muthoni before Kitale Law Courts on September 16, 2026. [Martin Ndiema, Standard]

The widow and brother of the late prominent farmer Joseph Njenga Njuguna from Chepchoina in Trans Nzoia County will face murder charges at the High Court in Kitale.

Kitale Magistrate Wilkister Magwi Ghati ordered the deceased’s widow, Mary Muthoni and his brother, Michael Maina Karembesha, to be held at Endebess Police Station until they enter their pleas on Thursday.

This decision came after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Endebess requested more time to conclude investigation before formally charging the suspects.

On Wednesday, Ghati said that the court had reviewed a letter dated September 16, 2026, along with the prosecution's arguments.

“The first suspect, Muthoni, the wife of the deceased, and the third suspect, Maina, the deceased's brother, will be held at Endebess Police Station to take their plea on September 17, 2026, before the High Court,” the magistrate said.

The magistrate also ordered the release of the second suspect from custody who will serve as the prosecution witness.

The farmer’s security guard Joseph Mboche will stand as the prosecution witness.

The prosecution informed the court that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) had completed investigations and found sufficient evidence to charge Muthoni and Maina with murder, in violation of Sections 203 and 204 of the Penal Code.

However, they indicated that there was not enough evidence to charge Joseph Mwangi, and another security guard, Kefa Kipsami.

The prosecution requested the court to release the two, who would serve as the prosecution witnesses in the case.

Njuguna, 68, was discovered dead in his home at Kiptugut Farm in Kimase, Chepchoina, three weeks ago.

Muthoni, was said to have been kidnapped during the incident and was later found in Kitale town.

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Related Topics

Farmer Joseph Njenga Njuguna Trans Nzoia County Magistrate Wilkister Magwi Ghati Kitale High Court
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