City lawyer Osewe, trader to know fate in Sh61.7m fake gold case in January

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City lawyer Alphonce Collins Odoyo Osewe and businessman Patroba Odhiambo Tobias alias Ishmael at the Milimani Law Courts dock where they face a Sh61.7 million fake gold fraud case. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

A Nairobi court has set January 16, 2027, for the hearing of a Sh61.7 million fake gold fraud case facing city lawyer Alphonce Collins Odoyo Osewe and a businessman.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Gethi Kibiru on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, fixed the hearing date after the two accused persons confirmed that they had been supplied with the evidence the prosecution intends to rely on during the trial

Lawyers representing Osewe and businessman Patroba Odhiambo Tobias alias Ishmael confirmed they are ready for trial after they had received the evidentiary material from the DCI and asked the court to allocate a hearing date in the new term.

City lawyer Alphonce Collins Odoyo Osewe and businessman Patroba Odhiambo Tobias alias Ishmael at the Milimani Law Courts dock where they face a Sh61.7 million fake gold fraud case. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

The prosecution, in turn, confirmed that it had supplied the documents in accordance with the inventory filed in the case.

The court consequently fixed January 16, 2027, for the hearing of the case.

Osewe and Tobias are facing charges of obtaining money by false pretences and offences under the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Osewe is accused of obtaining more than Sh35.7 million from complainant Bernard Shiaunda Aete between May 1 and May 9, 2023, by allegedly falsely claiming that he and Tobias were in a position to sell him 400 kilogrammes of gold bars.

The lawyer faces a separate count of allegedly obtaining Sh26.1 million from another complainant, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, by falsely representing that he could supply the same quantity of gold.

The two accused persons have denied the charges.

In the case, the lawyer and businessman are currently on bail of Sh300,000 each

The case will now proceed to hearing in January next year.