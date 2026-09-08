How a 'ghost' plaintiff and forged orders gave away Miwani estate

Miwani Sugar Factory. [File, Standard]

A parliamentary committee has exposed shocking irregularities in the protracted dispute over the 9,394-acre Miwani Sugar Mills nucleus estate, unmasking a web of procedural fraud that includes a ghost plaintiff, a forged court order, a Christmas Eve auction, and a provisional title issued in blatant violation of the law.

The National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Lands, chaired by North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamache, has tabled a damning report on Public Petition No. 28 of 2025. Tabled on August 27, the report reveals a coordinated scheme that saw Crossley Holdings Limited purportedly acquire the land through judicial manipulation, executive overreach, and missing public records.