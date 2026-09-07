Collaboration key in fight against terror, protecting critical infrastructure

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Participants at the Fifth Nairobi Caucus on terrorism dubbed “Protecting Critical Infrastructure Systems and Public Spaces from Terrorism”. [Courtesy; NCTC]

Collaboration and sensitization of citizens have been named as key areas where governments can leverage on in the fight against terror and in protecting critical infrastructure.

According to participants of the Fifth Nairobi Caucus on combating terrorism which is taking place in Nairobi, terrorism is evolving by the day with technological changes and terror groups have also increased their targets.

The caucus brings together over 200 participants from 24 Member States, alongside 11 representatives of regional organizations, United Nations entities, international partners and other stakeholders.

The two-day event which began on September 7, 2026, will run under the theme “Protecting Critical Infrastructure Systems and Public Spaces from Terrorism” is looking for areas in which member nations can deepen their sharing of intelligence for the prevention of attacks of such nature.

The National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) Director General Kibiego Kigen said that the Kenyan government had managed to repel the threat of terrorism and protect public spaces.

He said that NCTC was working on sensitization of the public, government, faith led institutions and schools so that everyone can be aware of threats posed.

“As security agencies do their bit, the public should also be aware so that the whole society across the country and Kenyans become aware of terror threats and they also give security feedback so that we can address the threat,” he said in a media briefing. The National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) Director General Kibiego Kigen at the Fifth Nairobi Caucus on terrorism dubbed “Protecting Critical Infrastructure Systems and Public Spaces from Terrorism”. [Courtesy; NCTC]

Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS) Musalia Mudavadi in his speech said that with the digitization of economies, digital assets and other virtual critical infrastructure continue to face cyber-terrorism threats.

He said these threats are becoming more frequent and devastating, including cases of ransom-seeking attacks due to their evolving nature.

“A cyberattack can interfere with the systems that operate electricity grids, water systems, transport networks, financial services and other essential infrastructure,” said Mudavadi.

“We therefore need to protect not only the physical asset, but also the data, networks, software and human systems upon which that asset depends.”

According to the PCS, Kenya and the participating nations should collectively move beyond reactive defence by establishing proactive and resilient protective security frameworks.

“Investments in protective security must never be seen as mere operational costs, but as strategic investments in national stability, security and sustainable development.”

Steven Sequeira, the Deputy Director at the United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism said that protecting critical infrastructure and public spaces means protecting the systems, services and places that societies depend on every day.

“It requires risk-informed preparedness, strong public-private partnerships and the capacity to prevent, mitigate, respond to and recover from terrorist attacks.”

He said that his office takes experiences from different incidents and shares them with partners to ensure all government approach prevention, response and recovery.

He said that risk assessment and security by design should be incorporated in the planning of development projects by governments to reduce risks of attacks and put plans in place for response.

According to Sequeira, Kenya’s experience in handling attacks has seen the country become a world leader in preparing countries to respond and recover from terror attacks.