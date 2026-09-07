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Echoes of shame: Inside the planning of horrific Homa Bay attack on Sifuna team

By Standard Reporter | Sep. 7, 2026
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Youths engage at Nyandiwa Shopping Centre after goons stoned the Linda Mwananchi convoy in Homa Bay. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

The dust might have settled on the horrific goon attack on Linda Mwananchi's convoy in Homa Bay on August 16, with the slain victims buried and the political class moving on to their next set of rallies, but the shadows of the attack are still fresh, haunting and damning.

Fresh details have emerged of how leaders entrusted to put the interests of citizens first deliberately planned and executed one of the most daring goon attacks in a blatant abuse of constitutionalism and democracy.

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Related Topics

Homa Bay County Political Goonism Linda Mwananchi Political Violence
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