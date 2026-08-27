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421 families fighting to keep possession of 63-acre in limbo as wrangles escalate

By Daniel Chege | Aug. 27, 2026
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421 families in Nakuru County are facing evictions from a 63-acre land in Pipeline area over a dispute with their leaders.

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